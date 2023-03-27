Fineqia's EEA Unit Receives Approval of Base Prospectus for Issuing Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs)

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Fineqia AG, has received approval of its base prospectus by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets.

Fineqia AG is domiciled in Liechtenstein, which is a member of the European Economic Area (EEA). The EEA includes EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. It allows these countries to be part of the EU's single market. Fineqia AG's base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive.

The base prospectus was approved on Mar. 23 pursuant to the EU's Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, for offering in the following EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and Slovakia.

"The FMA's approval of the base prospectus will allow us to provide new investment products and furthers our objective to bring innovation to the digital asset industry," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "The approval process was rigorous, and we're pleased to have met the regulator's criteria for the approval of a base prospectus."

Fineqia AG's base prospectus outlines underlying digital assets including fungible tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, Stellar and Tezos, as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) are an overall category that can include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), each of which require specific approval.

Liechtenstein has been selected as a jurisdiction by other ETP issuers including Germany's DDA ETP AG (formerly Iconic Holdings), Guernsey-based DMAP PCC and SA1 Issuer Limited, Switzerland-based Bitcoin Capital AG and Pando Asset AG, and the Liechtenstein-domiciled VanEck ETP AG.

Fineqia's research revealed that ETPs with underlying crypto assets worldwide had a 1% increase in assets under management in February reaching $28 billion, as the crypto market value increased by 1.5% during the same month.

Fineqia International Inc. had announced the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, Fineqia AG, in Liechtenstein on Nov. 2, 2022. Notification of the base prospectus approval can be viewed at the FMA's website at https://www.fma-li.li/en/.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, and fintech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMER

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

This communication is a not a marketing communication within the meaning of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/565 and an advertisement within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. This communication is also neither (i) an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase nor (ii) a financial analysis, investment advice or a recommendation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Katarina Kupcikova, Analyst

E. [email protected]

T. +44 7806 730 769

Media Contact

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

[email protected]



SOURCE Fineqia International Inc.