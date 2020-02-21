Find A Furry Companion During PetSmart Charities® of Canada's National Adoption Weekend

First of Four 2020 Adoption Events Kicks off Feb. 28 – Mar. 1 in PetSmart® Stores Across Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - With warmer temperatures approaching, it's the perfect time to find a four-legged companion to get outside and keep active during PetSmart Charities of Canada's first National Adoption Weekend of the year, taking place Feb. 28 – Mar. 1.

Nearly 200 animal welfare organizations across Canada will be onsite at PetSmart stores with an array of adoptable pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies and various small pets.

This National Adoption Weekend, PetSmart is ensuring dogs who find their forever homes are ready for outdoor adventures while waiting for spring temperatures to officially arrive by providing a free Top Paw® coat or sweater with every adoption in stores across Canada.*

"Springtime brings an influx of thousands of litters, and many shelters become overwhelmed with homeless pets in need of loving homes," said Amanda Landis-Hanna, DVM, senior manager of veterinary outreach at PetSmart Charities. "With warmer temperatures and longer days on the horizon, now is a great time to bring home a new pet. Sharing a fun activity like a daily walk outside can establish a healthy routine for both pet parent and pet and creates a positive bonding experience while a pet becomes acclimated to their new environment."

PetSmart Charities of Canada is doing its part to give these deserving pets the best chance at finding loving homes, by providing grants to animal welfare organizations across Canada. The grants help provide shelter, socialization and veterinary care to homeless pets to prepare them for adoption.

Those who aren't ready to expand their family and adopt a pet can still help pets find a home this spring by taking a photo of an adoptable pet at a local PetSmart store and posting it on social media using the hashtag #PicMe.

PetSmart, and its non-profit partner, PetSmart Charities of Canada, have worked together for 20 years to find loving homes for over 300,000 pets through its in-store adoption program during National Adoption Weekends held in Feb., June, Sept. and Nov., as well as every day at the PetSmart Charities of Canada Everyday Adoption Centers located in stores.

PetSmart Charities of Canada's National Adoption Weekend Details:

Feb. 28 – Mar. 1, hundreds of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable shelter pets including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies and various small pets into nearly every PetSmart store across North America.

Dates: Feb. 28 – Mar. 1

Times: Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (local time) & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (local time)

Locations: Nearly every one of the 140 PetSmart stores across Canada. Visit www.petsmart.ca to find a store near you.

*While supplies lasts; selection will vary by location.

About PetSmart Charities® of Canada

PetSmart® Charities of Canada is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Each year, more than 500,000 generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities of Canada using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities of Canada efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as a leading funder of animal welfare in Canada, granting more than $19 million since its inception in 1999. PetSmart Charities of Canada is a registered Canadian charity, a member of Imagine Canada and is independent from the PetSmart business in Canada. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.ca

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

