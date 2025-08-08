FINCRAFT GROUP LLP NOMINATES EXPERIENCED DIRECTOR TO BOARD OF TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Fincraft Group LLP ("Fincraft"), one of the largest shareholders of Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys"), holding approximately 26.95% of the company, announced that it has submitted an amendment to the proposed resolutions to be considered at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders to be held on August 11, 2025. The amendment proposes Mr. Askar Ismailov, President Advisor of Fincraft, for nomination as a director of Tethys.

Mr. Ismailov is a seasoned executive with 25 years of experience in leadership roles, business transformation improvement, change management and stakeholder management with extensive time spent in petroleum operations. An engineer with a Master of Science in Chemical Process Technology and a Master in Project and Programme Management (Public Administration), Mr. Ismailov has experience as a project engineer and project manager on a variety of complex projects, including time as a project engineer with ConocoPhillips and production manager with Lukoil.

Fincraft nominated Mr. Ismailov to the Board of Directors of Tethys in order to provide input and oversight in operations and governance with a view to improving Tethys' operations and market position. Fincraft believes that having representation from a significant shareholder will bring a renewed focus to the Tethys Board to drive shareholder value. Fincraft may in the future seek additional changes in the Board of Directors of Tethys or management, seek to requisition a meeting of shareholders with respect to any such changes and may elect to solicit proxies from shareholders of Tethys now or in the future. Fincraft may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of ordinary shares or other securities of Tethys in the future, either on the open market, in private transactions, pursuant to an offer to acquire outstanding securities of Tethys, through a corporate transaction involving Tethys, through treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities, or otherwise, in each case, depending on a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities. Depending on market, economic and industry conditions, the business and financial condition of Tethys, and other relevant factors, Fincraft may develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to Tethys.

Tethys' head office is located at 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205, Cayman Islands.

This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. A copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the investment will be available on Tethys' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or may be obtained by contacting Timur Seilov at +7 (727) 355-0151. The information contained in this news release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

About Fincraft

Fincraft is a diversified holding company founded in 2014 and led by Kenges Rakishev. The Group operates in five key segments: oil & gas, mining & processing of metals, educational services, distressed asset management, and other activities. Fincraft is headquartered at Dostyk Avenue 300/26, Almaty, Kazakhstan A25D7Y.

