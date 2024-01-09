Financial Planning Proposals Key to Building Trust, Vivaldi Research Finds

Creating Opportunities for Financial Advisors to Enhance the Investor Experience Increases with Technology, Survey Shows

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial services wholesalers and investment advisors, today announced the results of recent research conducted with Vivaldi, a global brand and business reinvention firm with expertise in innovation, marketing and new technology. The findings shed light on the evolving financial advisory landscape and how technology can empower financial advisors to better serve their clients.

Through interviews with advisors, investors and other stakeholders in wealth management, Vivaldi, in collaboration with CapIntel, identified several challenges that advisors face. The findings note that current systems make it difficult for advisors to organize and share relevant information efficiently across various financial products and areas of advice, address the rising expectation of retail investors for beautiful, visually engaging digital experiences and the demand for branded, easy-to-edit presentations that reduce internal workload at wealth management firms.

James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel, said, "Vivaldi's research findings highlight the evolving expectations of financial advisors and investors in the wealth management industry, and validate the mission of our young, rapidly growing firm. CapIntel's commitment to providing modern, accessible, and tailored financial presentations aligns with these evolving needs, ensuring that advisors can better serve their clients and help investors achieve their financial goals."

Vivaldi's research, based on extensive and hours-long conversations with 30 individual investors – including those not using advisors – and 17 advisors at wirehouse firms and independent broker-dealers across North America, reveals several insights into the expectations of investors and advisors, including the following key takeaways:

Clients decide to work with an advisor primarily because they have no time to focus on investing, investing becomes too complex or they are seeking validation about their choices. For these reasons, personalization, convenience, and efficiency are paramount in financial planning.

Clients value tools, and an active role in their advisor meetings, aiming for a partnership. They want access to decision-making tools and future scenario visualization.

Clients want modern, tailored, credible financial experiences, while advisors understand the importance of meeting these expectations for trust-building through transparency and investor education.

Most importantly, the research showed using technology to overcome these challenges provided enhanced transparency, enabled proactive communication and better investor access to data and proposals, all integral to building trust.

Key decisionmakers at wealth management enterprises agreed that CapIntel is perceived as "young and nimble" compared to competitors. The platform is recognized for its ease of use, intuitiveness, attractive interface, and success with both new and prospective end-clients. Advisors and investors interviewed reported high satisfaction levels with the CapIntel platform because its sales enablement tools improved outcomes, particularly for advisors growing their books of business. Interviews also showed advisors were able to better meet client expectations through storytelling tools available on the platform, significantly reducing the risk of client attrition amid the rise of do-it-yourself (DIY) investing platforms.

Rob Crnkovic, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of CapIntel, said, "At CapIntel, we are proud to offer a platform that helps advisors create and customize proposals that stand out from the crowd. Our platform is more than just a portfolio rebalancing tool; it is a sales enablement tool and a storytelling platform that empowers advisors to communicate reassurance and trust to their clients. We believe that advisors who use CapIntel are not only demonstrating their expertise and credentials, but also their technological savvy and innovation."

