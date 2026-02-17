Financial AI Leaders Join Forces: BridgeWise Acquires US-Based Context Analytics to Pioneer End-to-End Wealth-Native Intelligence

By merging BridgeWise's institutional-grade investment intelligence platform – already embedded in financial institutions across Asia, Europe, and South America – with Context Analytics' expertise in unstructured financial data processing, the consolidated company now provides a level of asset analysis completeness that stands alone in the industry, setting the stage for the next evolution of AI for financial services. The combined offering delivers a complete solution, from data processing to analytics and engagement, in a single integrated system, establishing the world's first vertically integrated, wealth-native intelligence infrastructure.

The New Benchmark in AI for Wealth

BridgeWise has long set the standard for compliant, multilingual AI recommendations and analysis across more than 70,000 global assets. By integrating Context Analytics, which uses proprietary technology to transform news, social media, and thousands of pages of complex filings into numeric, machine-readable data and timely sentiment scores, BridgeWise is now uniquely capable of decoding the full spectrum of market information, providing a holistic solution for banks, brokers, investment managers, and financial service providers in the capital markets.

Financial institutions have increasingly questioned the use of general-purpose AI models in high-stakes investment decision-making, particularly where explainability, auditability, and oversight are required. While generalist, off-the-shelf LLMs have introduced AI to the mainstream, they lack the domain-specific rigor and governance required for highly regulated environments. BridgeWise provides the only AI-native, fully transparent alternative for a complex, regulated industry that cannot rely on generic models.

"Our vision has always been to provide the most robust financial intelligence on the planet," said Gaby Diamant, CEO of BridgeWise. "By joining forces with Context Analytics, we have created an end-to-end powerhouse for the global financial ecosystem. This partnership allows us to unify the entire intelligence journey, from the proprietary NLP that decodes the world's raw text and data sources to the end-users' most concrete intelligence needs, maintaining a compliant, explainable flow of AI analysis. This represents a fundamental evolution in how every financial institution is leveraging intelligence in its day-to-day client services. By merging these capabilities, we are unlocking a new standard of comprehensive, data-backed, compliant intelligence that allows every investor to see the market with total explainability."

"Joining BridgeWise allows us to realize the full potential of what we've built over the last 13 years," said Joe Gits, CEO of Context Analytics. "By combining our ability to decode the world's unstructured financial text and sentiment with BridgeWise's institutional AI, we are creating a vertically integrated engine that finally bridges the gap between raw information and intelligent action."

Looking Forward: Unlocking the Future of Personalized Finance

The comprehensive intelligence enabled by BridgeWise's and Context Analytics' joint technology serves as a catalyst for launching pAI, BridgeWise's groundbreaking AI wealth agent, which builds, reviews, and optimizes individual portfolios in a fully personalized, explanatory, and conversational manner. By feeding Context Analytics' high-fidelity data directly into pAI's orchestration engine, BridgeWise is transforming how financial institutions deliver personalized wealth-building journeys at scale.

pAI empowers financial institutions to replace static investment paths with adaptive, wealth-native AI journeys. By leveraging this vertical-specific intelligence, banks, brokers, and trading platforms can deliver high-touch, agile wealth-building experiences to millions of users simultaneously, offering real-time onboarding and portfolios that adjust automatically as markets and investor needs evolve. While institutions benefit from a scalable solution that doesn't drain resources, their clients receive a truly individualized experience.

The acquisition of Context Analytics solidifies BridgeWise as the only partner capable of delivering a 360-degree view of the market through a single, compliant infrastructure, setting the pace for how the world's leading financial institutions interact with data, technology, and their customers.

About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is the global leader in AI for wealth, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Using regulatory-compliant, transparent AI to power equity and fund analysis, multilingual tools, and even AI chat for investments, BridgeWise provides trusted investment intelligence to over 50 institutional clients and 25 million end users across more than 15 languages. With offices in Japan, Singapore, the US, London, Brazil, Thailand, Israel, and Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions including Japan Exchange Group, SIX, B3, eToro, TASE, and Rakuten Securities.

About Context Analytics

Context Analytics is an AI-driven analytics company that transforms unstructured data into actionable market intelligence for financial professionals. Using advanced natural language processing and proprietary models, the platform delivers real-time and historical insights from sources such as news, filings, and social media. Context Analytics helps investors, traders, and institutions uncover sentiment, identify signals, manage risk, and generate predictive alpha, while maintaining transparency, scalability, and compliance across global markets.

