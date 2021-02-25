Finally, a seltzer with some teeth: introducing LandShark Seltzer

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Brewing launches LandShark Seltzer in three juicy new flavours, all made with real fruit juice for a difference you can absolutely taste!





Two thirst-quenching formats available: 473mL single serve in Pineapple Mango, and 12x355mL can Mixer Pack featuring Pineapple Mango, Lemon Lime and Cherry Peach .





. Only 90 calories per 355mL can for a light and refreshing seltzer packed with great flavour!

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) announces LandShark Seltzers, a juicy low-calorie seltzer made with real fruit juice.

And when we say juicy, we mean it! LandShark Seltzers are available in three daring flavour combos: tropical Pineapple Mango, sweet Cherry Peach, and tangy Lemon Lime. The unmistakable flavours of real fruit juice combine with the refreshingly fizzy seltzer for a difference you can absolutely taste! With just 4% alcohol-by-volume and 90 calories per 355mL can, LandShark Seltzers are the best of all worlds for anyone seeking a light and flavourful thirst-quencher on those sweltering summer days.

"People are increasingly looking for lower calorie options that are just as satisfying and refreshing as alternative alcoholic beverages. Made with real fruit juice, these seltzers are packed with big flavours, unique to the category," says Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "Let's just say they've got some teeth."

"LandShark is synonymous with sun and fun, so our new seltzers are a perfect fit for both the brand and the market. Early indicators are incredibly positive from consumers who have had a chance to trial the product," says Jim Manz, Vice President Sales & Key Accounts.

"We're incredibly excited that our LandShark Canada partners are launching LandShark branded seltzers in the Canadian market," says Douglas McCreadie, President, Margaritaville Alcohol Beverage Trust. "Hard seltzers have been taking North America by storm and we expect these refreshing LandShark flavours to fly off Canadian shelves in the long-awaited summer months ahead."

LandShark Seltzer is now available in-person or online at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store on Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener. 12-can Mixer Packs will be available mid-March at The Beer Store, and individual 473 mL cans of LandShark Pineapple Mango Seltzer will be on LCBO shelves this April.

LandShark Lager lovers who want to give the seltzers a spin can get a free 355 mL can of LandShark Seltzer inside specially marked cases of LandShark Lager at The Beer Store starting in mid-March.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732 Ext.105, [email protected]

