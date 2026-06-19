Finalists Revealed for 2026 Water Canada Awards as New Municipal Categories Spark Fierce Competition

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The stage is officially set to celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the Canadian water sector. Water Canada has announced the finalists for the highly anticipated 2026 Water Canada Awards.

The annual awards celebrate outstanding achievements across the country, highlighting individuals, projects, and organizations pushing the boundaries of water management, sustainability, and technological advancement. Driven by a surge of interest in two new categories, this year's nomination pool highlights a remarkably competitive field for the awards program.

The crowd at last year's event. (CNW Group/Water Canada) Announcing category finalists at the 2025 Awards. (CNW Group/Water Canada)

Winners will be revealed live at the premier Water Canada Awards event on Thursday, October 22, 2026, in Toronto at Henderson Brewing Co. Tickets to network, collaborate, and celebrate with Canada's top water leaders at the live gala are limited, so secure your seat today at: https://WaterCanadaAwards2026.eventbrite.ca

New partnerships and fresh Categories draw fierce competition

New for 2026, Water Canada has teamed up with the Canadian Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) to introduce two dedicated municipal categories: Municipal Early Adopter and Municipal Community Outreach & Engagement.

These new categories struck a major chord with the sector, driving intense competition and a massive wave of high-quality submissions from municipalities across Canada looking to showcase their cutting-edge projects and public initiatives.

"We were absolutely blown away by the response this year, especially with our new CWWA partnership," said Corinne Lynds, Chief Content Officer at SiteMedia and past Editor of Water Canada. "The sheer volume of entries for the new municipal categories proves that Canadian cities aren't just adapting to water challenges, but they are also aggressively innovating. October 22nd is going to be a fun, high-energy night to honour that hard work, and we can't wait to see everyone in Toronto."

2026 award categories at a glance

A full breakdown of all finalists and categories can be explored at The Water Canada Awards 2026 Finalists Page. Below is a list of all the categories we are recognizing this year:

Individual Awards

Emerging Leader (Recognizing a rising star under 35 making an early impact)

Water Steward (Celebrating leadership and advocacy in protecting water ecosystems)

Career Champion (Honoring long-term devotion and mentorship in the water industry)

Municipal Awards (New for 2026 in Partnership with the CWWA)

Municipal Early Adopter

Municipal Community Outreach & Engagement

Project & Technology Awards

Innovation Partnership Award

New Tech Award

Drinking Water: Large Project Award (Serving more than 5,000 residents)

Drinking Water: Small Project Award (Serving fewer than 5,000 residents)

Wastewater: Large Project Award (Serving more than 5,000 residents)

Wastewater: Small Project Award (Serving fewer than 5,000 residents)

Stormwater: Large Project Award

Stormwater: Small Project Award

Conservation: Large Project Award (Improving over 2 hectares of watershed)

Conservation: Small Project Award (Improving up to 2 hectares of watershed)

👉 Click here to see the full list of finalists .

Event Details:

What: The 2026 Water Canada Awards Gala

The 2026 Water Canada Awards Gala When: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Thursday, October 22, 2026 Where: Henderson Brewing Co., Toronto, ON

Henderson Brewing Co., Toronto, ON Tickets: Available now via Eventbrite at https://WaterCanadaAwards2026.eventbrite.ca.

For more information about the Water Canada Awards, please visit watersummit.ca.

About Water Canada:

Water Canada is the leading source for news, analysis, and insights into the Canadian water industry, covering everything from drinking water safety and wastewater management to environmental policy and technological innovation.

SOURCE Water Canada

Corinne Lynds, Chief Content Officer, SiteMedia, [email protected], 416 822 2694, watercanada.net