TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Only a few days remain to apply for The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) 2021 awards and fellowships program, which celebrates the exceptional work of journalists and news organizations across the country and provides professional growth opportunities for emerging journalistic talent. The deadline for the following awards is February 19:

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program

This new program, providing three separate awards, seeks to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders by providing unique opportunities for early-career Black journalists—with one-to-five years' experience—to be hosted for six months at a CBC/Radio-Canada (English or French) or CTV News newsroom. Thanks to founding sponsors lululemon, Aritzia and BMO Financial Group. The three awards are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship; and

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship.

Read the award details.

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

This new award, which carries a $10,000 cash prize, recognizes excellence in reporting on what is being done in Canada and beyond to address the impact and threat of climate change – the policies, practices and people that could potentially be part of the solution to this global crisis. Thanks to founding sponsor Intact Financial Corporation.

Read the award details.

CJF-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award

This new award recognizes innovations in digital media that have a demonstrated impact in advancing the quality of digital journalism. The winning organization will receive a $10,000 prize. Read the award details.

CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This two-part award honours Canadian news organizations whose journalism initiates profound and positive change in the community they serve. There are two winners: large and small media categories. Read the award details. (Reminder: Applicants can make their submission simultaneously to the Michener Award through a joint online form.)

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism in Canada. Nominations are accepted for all journalism categories. Read the award details and submit your nomination.

The Landsberg Award

In partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation, this award recognizes a journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women's equality issues and comes with a $5,000 prize. Read the award details.

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships

Two early-career Indigenous journalists will have the opportunity to explore issues of interest while spending one month with the CBC News Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg. A $4,000 stipend will be provided, and CJF will cover travel, accommodation and reasonable expenses. Thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc. and donor Isabel Bassett. Read the award details.



Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship with The Canadian Press, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Thanks to the generous support of Nikon. Read the award details.

Recipients of these awards will be recognized at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9.

