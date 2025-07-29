FINAL CESIUM TEST WORK SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED AT CASE LAKE

The Company remains focused on delivering high-grade critical minerals from Case Lake with recent test work highlighting our ability to produce clean cesium, tantalum, and lithium products to the critical minerals market.

1,2 Purity was calculated as "100 – sum of impurities" based on trace metal analysis

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals commented:

"The completion of our metallurgical test work with cesium chemical production marks a significant milestone for the Company, confirming Case Lake as a near term cesium operation with a low impurity and cost-effective processing to the North American market."

"The latest results align with the recent completion of our maiden MRE and metallurgical test work at Case Lake, positioning the Company as a first mover in this rapidly evolving market."

Johnathan More, Chairman of Power Metals commented:

"I am very pleased to see the final round of metallurgical test work results with the production of technical grade cesium chemicals from Case Lake. The project offers three viable avenues for critical minerals as the global demand continues to grow."

"This final round of metallurgical test work and recent MRE has been compiled from over 7,000m of exploration drilling, demonstrating a strong amount of confidence to our shareholders and the market as we continue to de-risk the project in preparation for production."

Cesium Chemical Production

The Company has successfully produced cesium formate and cesium chloride, two globally highly sought cesium chemicals, from pollucite concentrate samples generated during Phase I ore sorting testwork the company completed in 2024 (see December 3, 2024, press release). The cesium chemicals conversion test work was conducted at SGS Canada, a leading metallurgical and testing laboratory located in Lakefield, Ontario, Canada.

The testwork used a blended concentrate sample with an average feed grade of 19.5% Cs₂O, created from pollucite concentrates 24-036-01P and 24-036-03P, produced during Phase I ore sorting. The composite sample was crushed to 100% passing 106 μm and then underwent a series of tests including hot acid leaching, cesium alum crystallization, and liquor treatment, resulting in production of technical grade cesium formate and cesium chloride with purities of 99.8% and 99.6%, respectively (Figure 1-3).

The pollucite concentrate exhibited a favourable response to hot sulphuric acid leaching, achieving 97% cesium extraction efficiency (Table 1). A two stage (50ºC and 20ºC) cesium alum crystallization was completed on the leach liquor to generate a high-quality crystal in the first stage, followed by residual cesium crystallization in the second stage low temperature crystallization (along with some rubidium and other impurities) . The majority of the cesium (up to 71%) was recovered at 50°C, with additional recovery achieved upon cooling to 20°C, resulting in crystallization efficiency rates between 95% and 98%.

The crystals from 50°C stage were redissolved and subjected to similar two-stage recrystallization. Up to 89% of the material recrystallized at 50°C, with final efficiencies reaching up to 98% following the 20°C step (Table 3).

Further purification and conversion tests were conducted on the 50°C pure cesium alum product, including the removal of aluminum (and some sulphate), and the subsequent conversion to cesium hydroxide. Cesium formate and cesium chloride were subsequently synthesized from the cesium hydroxide, meeting industry-standard specifications for low impurity levels in both compounds (Tables and 4, Figures 1 and 2). Additionally, the cesium formate solution demonstrated a density of 2.23 g/mL, which falls within the industry standard range of 2.2 g/mL to 2.4 g/mL for cesium formate.

Table 1 – Extraction Rates for Leaching Tests (SAL-04 to SAL-07)

Extraction (%) Element SAL-04 SAL-05 SAL-06 SAL-07 Cs 97 95 97 97 Rb 63 61 55 54 Si 5 8 3 1 Al 58 58 57 56 Fe 91 91 87 83 Mg 55 73 77 51 Ca 71 71 70 66 Na 41 43 41 40 K 8 9 0 0 Ti 33 60 30 27 P 66 85 65 64 Mn 33 40 42 51 Cr 33 54 30 27 V 33 63 30 27

Table 2 – Summary of Crystallization Rates (%) for Two-Stage Crude Cesium Alum3

Element Crude Cesium Alum Crystallization Cesium Alum Recrystallization 50°C Stage Combined

(50°C and 20°C) 50°C Stage Combined

(50°C and 20°C) Cs 71 98 89 98 Rb 18 37 17 8 Al 57 80 89 71 Fe 3 13 19 10 Mg 13 21 88 39 Ca 18 80 23 2 Na 3 8 23 3 K 6 20 40 17 Ti 61 18 96 85 P 5 9 7 15 Mn 18 15 93 49 Cr 45 40 85 45 V 40 88 70 85

3 Reported results are based on the test yielding the highest Cs crystallization efficiency

Table 3 – Summary assay results for cesium formate solution (Cs, Rb, Ag, Al, As, Bi, Cd, Co, Cr, Li, Mn, Mo, Ni, P, Pb, Sb, Se, Sn, Sr, Tl, V, and Y were analyzed via ICP-MS, TOC via Skalar TOC analyzer, all remaining elements were analyzed via ICP-AES)

Cs

g/L TOC

g/L Ag

mg/L Al

mg/L As

mg/L Ba

mg/L Be

mg/L Bi

mg/L Ca

mg/L Cd

mg/L Co

mg/L Cr

mg/L 1220 128 <0.5 <2 <2 226 0.04 <0.1 19 <0.03 0.05 <0.8 Cu

mg/L Fe

mg/L K

mg/L Li

mg/L Mg

mg/L Mn

mg/L Mo

mg/L Na

mg/L Ni

mg/L P

mg/L Pb

mg/L Rb

mg/L <1 <2 90 2 <0.7 <0.1 <4 210 <1 50 <0.9 266 S

mg/L Sb

mg/L Se

mg/L Si

mg/L Sn

mg/L Sr

mg/L Ti

mg/L Tl

mg/L V

mg/L Y

mg/L Zn

mg/L

360 <9 <0.4 230 <0.6 6.7 <0.2 0.18 <0.1 <0.2 <7



Table 4 – Summary assay methods for the cesium chloride crystals

(Cs, Rb, and Pb were analyzed via ICP-MS, Cl via titration, all remaining elements were analyzed via ICP-AES)

Cs

% Cl

% Al

g/t As

g/t Ba

g/t Be

g/t Bi

g/t Ca

g/t Cd

g/t Co

g/t Cr

g/t Cu

g/t 78.0 19.9 <2 <30 2.59 <0.02 <10 <9 <0.9 <3 <1 <1 Fe

g/t K

g/t Li

g/t Mg

g/t Mn

g/t Mo

g/t Na

g/t Ni

g/t P

g/t Pb

g/t Rb

g/t S

g/t 4 2330 <20 7 <0.4 <6 142 <6 <50 <1 169 130 Sb

g/t Se

g/t Si

g/t Sn

g/t Sr

g/t Ti

g/t Tl

g/t V

g/t Y

g/t Zn

These initial tests show that the pollucite concentrate from Power Metals West Joe deposit can be efficiently converted into cesium formate and cesium chloride using established methods, with samples meeting industry specifications and low impurities.

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane in northeastern Ontario, near the Ontario Quebec border. It comprises 586 cell claims across Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships within the Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10km by 9.5km in size with 14 granitic domes.

The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dykes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dykes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dyke on a new dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for approximately 10km (Figure 4).

Power Metals has completed several exploration campaigns leading to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 23,976 meters of core between 2017 and 2024 at the Property. The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 (Figure 4).

Decelles Property

The Decelles Property contains 247 claims, covering 14,229 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centres of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda, approximately 600km from Montreal.

Power Metals acquired the Decelles and Mazerac properties from Winsome Resources in 2023 in a deal that increased Winsome equity stake to 19.59% (refer to press release announced on August 24, 2023), the transaction remains subject to TSXV approval. The geology of Decelles property is part of the Archean Pontiac sub-province where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granitic Decelles Batholith intrudes into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group.

Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite. The Decelles property is adjacent to Vision Lithium's Cadillac property where discovery of high-grade lithium pegmatites was reported in 2022 (Figure 4).

Mazerac Property

The Mazerac Property is located approximately 30 km east of Power Metals' Decelles property near well-established mining camps in the Abitibi region of Canada and is accessible by network of mining-grade forestry roads. The Mazerac property contains 115 claims that cover 6,653 hectares of LCT prospective ground near the mining centre of Val-dÓr and Rouyn-Noranda. The regional geology of Mazerac is similar to Decelles where S-type LCT prospective, pegmatite bearing, granites of Decelles Batholith intrude into metasedimentary units of the Pontiac Group. Spodumene and Beryl bearing pegmatites have been reported historically within the Pontiac sub-province in association with S-type garnet-muscovite granite (Figure 4).

Pollucite and Cesium

Pollucite is a rare mineral that hosts high grade cesium and is associated with highly fractionated, rare element pegmatites. The main source of cesium known globally is pollucite (Cs,Na)₂(Al₂Si₄O₁₂)•2H₂O, (https://www.gov.mb.ca/iem/geo/industrial/pollucite.html). Currently there is no operational mining of high-grade cesium from pollucite occurring globally.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release for Hydrometallurgical test work has been reviewed and approved by James Brown, MASc., P.Eng., Manager of Extractive Metallurgy at SGS Canada, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and a member in good standing with Professional Engineers Ontario (100114888).

SGS Canada is independent of the Company.

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and a member in good standing with Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (3524).

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM)

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM) is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-quality critical mineral projects.

Its flagship Case Lake Property in Ontario – 100 per cent owned by Power Metals - is a high-grade cesium, lithium and tantalum asset, poised to become one of only four cesium mines globally.

Beyond Case Lake, the Company's portfolio includes the Decelles and Mazerac Properties near Val-D'Or, Québec. Together, these assets cover 947 claims spanning more than 330km² of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) prospective ground.

As global demand for critical minerals continues to grow global, and particularly in North America, Power Metals is strategically advancing its projects to support the continent's growing supply needs.

Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

