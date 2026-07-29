Final Bell Makes Voluntary Assignment in Bankruptcy

VAN NUYS, Calif., July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Final Bell Holdings International, Ltd. ("Final Bell" or "the Company"), made a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy pursuant to Section 49 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA"). A Licensed Insolvency Trustee (the "Trustee") acted with respect to the administration of the bankrupt estate in accordance with the BIA. A Certificate of Appointment was issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy on July 28, 2026.

The Company has explored many alternatives and engaged with international conglomerates and strategic investors over the past years, none of which have resulted in a viable opportunity for the Company. After considering the lack of available alternatives, and given the Company's insufficient resources, the board of directors determined, in consultation with legal counsel and the Trustee, that the Company had no other option but to make the assignment. FBHI's operating subsidiaries in the United States are undergoing a strict foreclosure process pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code at the instance of the Company's senior secured lender.

The Company's remaining director, Kay Jessel, resigned effective July 27, 2026. The Company will not be filing audited financial statements and related documents and it is anticipated that a cease trade order will be issued against the Company by securities regulators.

A notice of the bankruptcy and particulars of the first meeting of creditors will be sent to creditors by the Trustee in the coming days.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.'s former operations spanned product innovation, device & hardware manufacturing, and brand development. Final Bell's subsidiary, 14th Round, was a vaporization device company in the United States and Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements regarding the administration of the Company's estate by the Trustee, the realization of the Company's assets and any potential outcomes for creditors or shareholders of the Company are considered forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements; however, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as expected. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

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