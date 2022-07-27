Filo Mining's Founder and Former Chairman Lukas H. Lundin Passes Away

Over the past 40 years, Mr. Lundin has been an instrumental driving force behind the tremendous successes of the companies within The Lundin Group of Companies. Lukas started his career in the international energy and mining sectors in the early 1980s working side-by-side with his father, the late Adolf H. Lundin.

Under the leadership of Lukas and his brother Ian, and in close cooperation with the rest of the Lundin family the Lundin Group of Companies has grown into an internationally recognized group of energy and mining companies with operations around the globe, employing more than 15,000 people and creating opportunities for tens of thousands more.

The 11 companies that make up the Lundin Group of Companies today has a combined market capitalization in excess USD 11 billion.

Lukas Lundin founded Filo Mining in 2016, was Chairman of the Company from its creation through June 2020, and served as a Director of the Company until he stepped down in June 2022.

In his role as Chairman and member of the Board, Mr. Lundin oversaw the spin-out of Filo Mining from NGEx Resources Inc. in September 2016 – a critical first step in developing Filo del Sol into one of the most significant copper-gold-silver discoveries in recent years.

Lukas Lundin's sons Harry, Adam, Jack and William say in a joint statement: "Our father is our biggest inspiration. His passion for the industries to which he devoted his life was unparalleled. Lukas saw people as the key to success and spent decades building some of the strongest management teams in our industries. He always strived to empower those working with him and continuously pushed us to aim higher. We could not have had a better father and mentor.

Our family is deeply saddened about Lukas' passing but takes comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on for generations to come. Having worked side-by-side with Lukas for many years, all of us look forward to continuing to build on the successes of the companies within the Lundin Group - with the support of our shareholders and stakeholders, not least the members of the local communities where we operate. The companies in the Lundin Group stand stronger than ever and the Lundin family is united in our commitment to remain long term shareholders".

Filo Mining's President and CEO, Jamie Beck, comments: "Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Lukas have lost a visionary leader and dear friend. At Filo Mining, Lukas' passion, perseverance, and support was instrumental to our success. Under his guidance, what began in the late 90's as an unexplored land package in the central Andes, has today grown into one of the most prospective copper mining districts in the world. I can think of no better tribute than our commitment and dedication to continuing the work that he loved."

On behalf of Filo Mining,

Jamie Beck

President and CEO

