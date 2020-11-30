Filo Mining Begins Trading on the OTCQX in the United States

In addition to upgrading its listing to the OTCQX, the Company is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies both in the U.S. and globally, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors.

Jamie Beck, President & CEO, comments, "By listing on the OTCQX and ultimately achieving DTC eligibility, we have succeeded in making Filo shares more accessible to an even broader range of investors. These important milestones will strengthen our U.S. and global shareholder base and increase the liquidity of our common shares to the benefit of all investors, current and prospective."

The OTCQX® Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications. Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

On behalf of Filo Mining,

Jamie Beck

President and CEO

ABOUT FILO MINING

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol project located in Chile's Region III and San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo del Sol hosts a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with a large copper-gold porphyry system, and has an existing 425Mt Indicated Mineral Resource containing 4.4 million ounces of gold (at 0.32g/t), 147 million ounces of silver (at 10.7g/t), and 3.1 billion pounds of copper (at 0.33%) (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Filo del Sol Project", dated February 22, 2019). The Company is currently exploring to define the significant resource expansion potential at Filo del Sol. Multiple high-grade drill intercepts along a 4km strike length extend the mineralization from surface to depths of over 1 km, with all holes ending in mineralization.

Filo Mining (a Lundin Group Company) is committed to responsible mineral development, ensuring the project aligns with international best practices and standards, while developing strong stakeholder relationships.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, [email protected].

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in each Filo Mining news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s).

November 30, 2020

SOURCE Filo Mining Corp.

For further information: Amanda Strong, Investor Relations, Canada, +1 604 806 3585, [email protected]; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, + 46 701 112 615, www.filo-mining.com; A Lundin Group Company, www.thelundingroup.com

