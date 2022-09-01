Filo Mining Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Gibbs as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Mr. Arndt Brettschneider as Vice President, Operations & Projects, effective September 1, 2022. The Company would like to thank Mr. Jeff Yip, who steps down from his responsibilities at Filo Mining as he focuses his efforts as CFO for NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx"). PDF version.

Commenting on the changes, Jamie Beck, President, and CEO stated, "First off, I'd like to thank Jeff for his leadership and guidance over the past six years. His steady oversight as CFO was instrumental to our successes to date. We wish him all the best, and I'm confident in his continued success at NGEx."

Mr. Beck continued, "We are pleased to welcome Ian and Arndt to the team at Filo Mining. Both bring a track record of success in the natural resources sector, and I look forward to their contributions. As our exploration activities ramp up, the demands on the Company's finance and operations teams are increasing, and I'm excited to have them join the team and contribute to driving the project forward."

Mr. Gibbs joins the Company having previously served as CFO for Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria"), which was recently purchased by Lundin Mining Corporation. He is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate of the University of Calgary where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He has held a variety of prominent executive and board positions within the Lundin Group of companies. Prior to his role at Josemaria, he served as CFO of Africa Oil Corp., a TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm listed Canadian oil and gas company with assets in Kenya and Ethiopia. Previously, Mr. Gibbs was CFO of Tanganyika Oil where he played a pivotal role in the sale of the company to Sinopec International Petroleum for $2 billion. Prior to Tanganyika Oil, Mr. Gibbs was CFO of Valkyries Petroleum, which was the subject of a $750 million takeover. Mr. Gibbs has also held directorship positions with Lundin Gold Inc. since inception in 2014, Africa Energy Inc. (2011 – 2022) and Africa Oil Corp., since 2019.

Similarly, Mr. Brettschneider joins having most recently served as Vice President, Technical Services for Josemaria. He has over 25 years of international mining, project development and consulting experience. Prior to joining Josemaria Resources, Mr. Brettschneider was Vice President of the mining consulting businesses at two global engineering companies. His experience includes 10 years leading large multinational teams delivering engineering studies and consulting services to clients in North and South America, as well as 13 years in on-site project development and operations roles in various gold operations in Australia and in Peru. Mr. Brettschneider holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia and an MBA from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, [email protected].

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information was submitted by Filo Mining Corp. for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 1, 2022 at 03:00 am EDT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In particular, these statements include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers, including statements made with respect to Mr. Gibbs and/or Mr. Brettschneider's contributions to the Company as it continues to progress the Filo del Sol Project.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Filo does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's latest Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com.

