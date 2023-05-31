Filo Mining Announces C$100 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to sell on a non-brokered private placement basis, an aggregate of 4,739,337 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$21.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$100 million (the "Private Placement"). View PDF version.

In connection with the Private Placement, each of Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito"), Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. ("Zebra"), Nemesia S.à.r.l. ("Nemesia", and together with Lorito and Zebra, the "Lundin Family Trusts") and BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited ("BHP"), being the Company's largest shareholders, have indicated their intention to participate in the Private Placement, subject to customary conditions, and satisfaction with the terms of the Private Placement. The Lundin Family Trusts have indicated their intention of subscribing for up to C$70 million of the Private Placement and BHP has indicated their intention of subscribing for up to C$30 million of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's Filo del Sol project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions for a transaction of this nature including, but not limited to, execution of subscription agreements between the Company and the subscribers. The Common Shares will be issued on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay a finder's fee of 5% in connection with a portion of the Private Placement. The Company anticipates closing of the Private Placement as soon as practicable subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Lundin Family Trusts will acquire Common Shares under the Private Placement. Any such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any Common Shares issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina and adjacent Region III, Chile. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the closing of the Private Placement (including receipt of all required regulatory approvals), the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Private Placement, the insider participation in the Private Placement, the expectations regarding existing shareholder support and backstops, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the focus and objective of future work programs, the expected results or success of future work programs, and the growth strategy of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Filo does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including that the current price of and demand for commodities will be sustained or will improve, the supply of commodities will remain stable, that the general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms and that the Company will not experience any material labour dispute, accident, or failure of plant or equipment.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: receipt of required regulatory approvals for, and the closing of, the Private Placement, insider participation in the Private Placement, Mineral Resources estimates, estimations of costs, and permitting time lines; ability to obtain surface rights and property interests; currency exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; changes to government regulation of mining activities; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation or remediation expenses; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators

These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

