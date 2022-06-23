Filo Mining Announces 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Lukas Lundin, who did not stand for re-election, for his invaluable contributions to Filo Mining since inception. Additionally, the Board is pleased to welcome Mr. William Lundin to the Company, who brings a wealth of technical expertise having been involved in the natural resource industry his entire life.

A total of 58,702,118 common shares of the 121,451,606 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 48.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

The number of directors was fixed at eight and each of the following nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2022, was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Adam I. Lundin 98.65 1.35 James Beck 99.05 0.95 Wojtek A. Wodzicki 95.03 4.97 Alessandro Bitelli 99.61 0.39 Erin Johnson 99.15 0.85 Carmel Daniele 99.99 0.01 Phillip S. Brumit Sr. 98.10 1.90 William A. W. Lundin 98.56 1.44



At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditor of the Company and authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, 99.88% For and 0.12% Withheld.

The shareholders also approved certain amendments to the incentive stock option plan of the Company, 99.97% For and 0.03% Against and approved the unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the amended incentive stock option plan, 98.25% For and 1.75% Against.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

On behalf of the board of directors of Filo Mining,

Jamie Beck, President and CEO

Filo Mining Corp.

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 8 506 51703, [email protected]

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information was submitted by Filo Mining Corp. for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm EDT.

