Filigran raises $35M in series B funding to drive global expansion and product innovation

PARIS, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- European cybertech Filigran today announces the completion of its $35M Series B fundraise, led by global software investor Insight Partners, with continued support from existing investors Accel and Moonfire. This new round of funding comes just months after the company's $16M Series A, underscoring Filigran's impressive growth and commitment to expanding its global footprint and accelerating product innovation. This funding will fuel the company's global expansion, particularly in the United States and the Pacific region, while supporting continued product innovation, focusing on AI and data engineering use cases.

Founded by Samuel Hassine and Julien Richard in 2022, Filigran is revolutionizing proactive cyber threat anticipation with its open-source platforms OpenCTI and OpenBAS, tied into a unified eXtended Threat Management (XTM) suite. The XTM suite helps organizations understand threat environments, anticipate and detect incidents, decrease incident response time, stress-test critical infrastructure, and design viable long-term cybersecurity strategies.

Filigran's threat intelligence solutions serve a growing portfolio of international companies, including Airbus, Marriott, Thales, Hermès, Rivian, and Bouygues Telecom. The company also counts public sector bodies such as the European Commission, the FBI, the New York City Cyber Command, multiple US and Australian federal agencies, the Netherlands National Police Corps, and a number of European ministries as users.

Global expansion and product innovation

The Series B round marks another major milestone in Filigran's growth. "Securing this Series B investment is a testament to the tremendous progress Filigran has made in a short time," said Filigran CEO Samuel Hassine. "Our mission is to make threat intelligence accessible and actionable for all organizations. With this new funding, we're poised to continue that mission on an even larger scale, driving innovation and expanding our reach across key global markets."

"In a short amount of time, Filigran has managed to change the way security teams think about threat intelligence. Their open-source XTM suite, powered by OpenCTI and OpenBAS, enables users to proactively defend themselves against potential attackers," said Crissy Costa Behrens, Principal at Insight Partners. "The company's impressive growth and commitment to accessibility are driving the industry forward. This investment will fuel their global expansion and product innovation, and we are thrilled to be a part of their journey."

With a thriving community of more than 4,300 cybersecurity professionals and active contributors, Filigran's open-source approach is redefining standards of cyber threat management.

The XTM suite integrates powerful platforms such as OpenCTI, which helps to structure and operationalize holistic threat intelligence, and OpenBAS, an adversary emulation and security validation solution that leverages real-time threat data to identify security gaps. Together, these solutions provide a unified view of potential risks, enabling organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

The Series B funding will also be directed towards the development of Filigran's additional XTM solutions, completing threat management with streamlined threat-driven risk assessment and deception capabilities. Those developments will further enhance the XTM suite, offering a comprehensive, end-to-end approach to threat management that empowers organizations to proactively address emerging cyber threats with greater efficiency and precision.

Filigran was co-founded by Samuel Hassine (CEO) and Julien Richard (CTO). Samuel Hassine has more than 15 years' experience in cyber threat intelligence and crisis management, and was previously Director of Security Strategy at Tanium, and head of Threat and Risk Analysis at ANSSI. Julien Richard has more than 20 years' experience managing product and engineering teams while designing complex software in data and AI fields. He was Vice-President of Engineering at YOOI and Director of Engineering at Axway.

About Filigran

Filigran, founded in October 2022, stands out in the cybertech ecosystem for its commitment to revolutionizing end-to-end cyber threat management. Its mission is to develop proactive open source solutions, designed to empower cybersecurity teams to anticipate the next attacks and better manage their cyber threat environment and associated risks. Filigran solutions are used by over 6,000 public and private organizations worldwide.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

