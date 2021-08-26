Filament Health Successfully Completes Industry-First Export of Natural GMP Psychedelics to the United States

The export to the Translational Psychedelic Research Program at UCSF represents an important step in advancing clinical research on natural psilocybin

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. ( NEO: FH ) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a leading exclusively-natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has completed a shipment of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant natural psilocybin into the United States. This export is believed to be the first of its kind, and was shipped from Filament's Vancouver facility to the University of California San Francisco's (UCSF) Translational Psychedelic Research Program (TrPR), in connection with an anticipated phase 1 FDA trial and ongoing clinical trial partnership.

"This is an important milestone for Filament as we have demonstrated our ability to transport a controlled substance - in this case standardized psilocybin extract - for our own research purposes. It also opens the door to working with other international licensed research sites," said Benjamin Lightburn, CEO of Filament Health. "We believe that this is the first transborder shipment of naturally-extracted GMP psilocybin - an achievement which validates our regulatory team's work and affirms our ability to work closely with government agencies in Canada and abroad."

The shipment consists of capsules containing Filament's proprietary formulation which is precisely standardized to include 25 milligrams of natural psilocybin. The capsules, which leverage Filament's intellectual property portfolio, were manufactured in-house in accordance with its Health Canada Dealer's License. The shipment was delivered to TrPR via a Health Canada export permit and US Drug Enforcement Administration import permit.

This development comes soon after Filament was issued the first patent for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin on August 3rd, and an amendment to its Health Canada Dealer's License, allowing for work with all natural psychedelics, on July 29th.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH

Filament is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world's mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house GMP facility, and Health Canada Dealer's License for all natural psychedelics. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on Canada's NEO Exchange (NEO:FH).

