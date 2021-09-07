Filament Health Shares to Commence Trading on the OTC Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (NEO: FH) (OTC Pink: FLHLF) ("Filament" or the "Company"), an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery company, today announced that it received notification from the Financial Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") that its shares are qualified to commence trading on the OTC Pink Market (the "OTC") in the United States under the symbol "FLHLF". The Company has also submitted an application for uplisting shares to the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB").

Filament also applied to the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for DTC eligibility, which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company's common shares. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Filament will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under its existing symbol "FH".

"We are pleased to have initiated our listing process on the OTCQB," said Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lightburn. "This listing will enhance our visibility and allow Filament's common sharesto be more available to a broad range of institutional and retail investors in the United States."

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB, and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the Company will keep its shareholders up to date on the status of the application.

