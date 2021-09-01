Filament Health Files 20th Patent Application Including Three International PCT Applications

Filament has been issued the first patent for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and intends to further develop its IP portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (NEO: FH) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a leading exclusively-natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced that it has filed its 20th patent application in support of the Company's research phase programs. These filings include three international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent applications.

"This milestone sets us ahead of industry peers and demonstrates the strength of our IP strategy," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer. "Many naturally occurring compounds have great potential to alleviate suffering, and our patent filings cover a range of innovative technologies necessary for transforming the healing power of those compounds into pharmaceutical standardized form."

Prior to Filament's issuance of the first patent for natural psilocybin extraction and standardization on August 3rd, 2021, the Company filed a US nonprovisional patent application as well as a PCT application claiming priority to the issued patent.

The Patent Examiner's allowance and issuance of all claims is demonstrable evidence of the patent's novelty, inventive steps, and utility. The patent includes claims to the processing, extraction, and standardization of psychoactive compounds to support the company's clinical research programs.

"We will leverage our success in Canada by utilizing the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) in the United States and internationally," said Taran Grey, Director of Intellectual Property. "This will allow Filament to achieve patent issuance more quickly as the PPH uses fast-track examination procedures among participating patent offices such as those in the US, Canada, and Europe."

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH

Filament is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world's mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house GMP facility, and Health Canada Dealer's License for all natural psychedelics. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on Canada's NEO Exchange (NEO:FH).

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Filament Health Corp

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Anna Cordon, Director of Communications, 778.245.9067, [email protected]; INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected]