Filament Announces First GMP Batch of Pharmaceutical Grade Natural Psilocybin

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Ventures Corp., doing business as Filament Health ("Filament" or the "Company"), an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company, today announced it has completed its first Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") batch of pharmaceutical-grade natural psilocybin extract. Filament's GMP extracts are set to be administered in clinical trials in collaboration with the Translational Psychedelic Research Program ("TrPR") at the University of California, San Francisco ("UCSF"). To date, no FDA-approved clinical trial has been conducted using natural psilocybin.

"Our team has established the technologies necessary to produce stabilized pharmaceutical-grade extracts from natural psychedelic species. These technologies are the subjects of our five patent application families," said Filament's CEO, Benjamin Lightburn. "All of this has been completed in our facility which has both a Health Canada Dealer's License and GMP production, setting us ahead of many industry participants."

Filament's industry-leading facility positions the Company well to explore additional psychoactive compounds with several already under investigation. Filament has submitted an application for amendment to its Health Canada Dealer's License to include all controlled natural psychedelic substances, including N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT"), mescaline, and others. Filament has additionally developed extracts of several non-controlled psychoactive alkaloids.

"It is very possible that the best psychedelic therapeutic is yet to be identified, either as a standalone compound or as a naturally-occurring combination" said Ryan Moss, Director of Research at Filament. "We believe that looking to the natural world provides the best avenue to identify potential candidates and, using our suite of patent-pending technologies, transform them into pharmaceutical-grade formulations for clinical study."

Filament has already identified one such compound which may provide therapeutic advantages compared to psilocybin, evidence of which will be sought in an upcoming phase 1 trial at UCSF.

Filament is an exclusively-natural psychedelic drug discovery and extraction technology company. Its mission is to see safe, approved, natural psychedelics in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament believes measurable and efficacious medicines will be a catalyst to addressing many of the world's mental health problems and that natural psychedelics provide an optimal option for widespread adoption of these substances. Filament engages in natural extraction technology and commercialization, utilizing its intellectual property portfolio, in-house good manufacturing practices and a Health Canada psilocybin Dealer's License. Filament is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

