Fiix is the first to plant Industry 4.0 flag with the launch of new Integration Hub

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Fiix, a Toronto-based maintenance and asset management software provider, today announced the launch of its Integration Hub , the most comprehensive and open destination for operations integrations.

Traditionally, the maintenance and asset management industry has been marked by out-of-date systems and legacy software, which has led to disconnected operations and information islands. But with new IoT and predictive maintenance applications forcing organizations to be smarter and more connected, teams are looking for easy-to-use solutions to connect maintenance to the rest of the business.

The Fiix Integration Hub is the only smart asset management solution that gives customers access to any integration from one central point. Fiix customers can now connect their CMMS to any enterprise system—from IoT sensors and assets to control systems and even enterprise applications like SAP, Oracle, and NetSuite—in order to collect and share data, automatically trigger work based on real-time equipment usage and condition information, and intelligently manage parts and supplies.

"Since we operate a 24/7, highly-automated facility, it's crucial for our business and production systems to be in sync. The Fiix Integration Hub makes it simple to connect the Fiix CMMS to our core business systems to ensure that inventory and financial records are always up-to-date," says Tim Ward, CIO of CraftMark Bakery .

This new asset management solution will help stakeholders on maintenance and operations teams tap into advanced Industry 4.0 capabilities to dramatically improve asset performance, manage work, increase productivity, and make data-driven decisions—essential factors for businesses looking to modernize their operations and stay ahead of the curve in increasingly competitive global markets.

"This new Integration Hub is an absolute game changer for Fiix and our customers. We've always been focused on being the technology disruptor in this market—we were the first to truly see cloud as a strategic imperative, and now we're the first to provide a comprehensive integration solution to our customers that will grow as their maintenance and operations programs get more sophisticated. Everything from generating work orders to tapping into IoT and predictive maintenance capabilities and even integrating with finance and HR software can all be easily accomplished through Fiix's Integration Hub," says James Novak, CEO of Fiix.

About Fiix

Fiix is the maintenance and asset management software provider that's is putting the power in your hands by simplifying the journey to modern maintenance. Whether you're looking to organize assets and manage work, or connect to business systems and make data-driven decisions, we partner with you to give you the tools to evaluate, buy, implement, and integrate software, and start your reliability journey.

Visit www.fiixsoftware.com for more.

