FigTree Financial Launches Encrypted Digital Collaborative Vault for Seamless Collaboration Between Advisors and Clients Powered by FutureVault

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - FigTree Financial, a family-focused financial advisory firm based in Barbados, today announced the launch of the FigTree Vault, an encrypted document management platform for advisors and clients to collectively share and manage important documents through one virtual point of collaboration. The FigTree Vault is powered by FutureVault, an industry leader in digital vault solutions.

The FigTree Vault is an intuitive cloud-based document management platform and modern wealth management tool that allows clients and advisors to securely upload, share, communicate and collaborate around important documents. By digitizing and transforming paper-based processes through the encrypted vault, advisors will save significant time, diminish compliance risk, and be able to dedicate more time to broadening client relationships.

Key features of the FigTree Vault include:

A centralized end-to-end digital platform for document storage and collaboration between clients and advisors

E-delivery of documents and DocuSign integration

A Dynamic Checklist feature that improves the advisor-client workflow around specific business outcomes, including financial planning, estate planning, wills, etc.

Effective security auditing with fiduciary audit trails

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) with smart-filing technology

Real-time notifications ensuring timely response for critical dates

Open Integrations with ERPs, CRMs, and ECMs

Bank-grade security with end-to-end encryption on all data

Permissioned access with external Trusted Advisors

"Client-experience and security have always been of utmost importance to us at FigTree Financial," said Daniel Famer, Chairman & CEO FigTree Financial. "What FutureVault has built has allowed us to transform our paper-based processes and significantly augment the client-advisor experience while improving efficiencies, managing security, and reducing compliance risk."

"We are seeing a strong trend of financial advisory firms wanting to improve upon the client-advisor relationship through intelligent collaboration now made possible with a secure digital vault," said John D. Orr, CEO, FutureVault. "Danny and FigTree Financial's team have impressed us with their leadership in empowering the aggregation, organization and safe storage of clients' important business and family information, ensuring it is secure and easily accessible."

More information on the Digital Vault for Family Offices and Financial Advisory Firms is available here: https://www.FutureVault.com.

About FigTree Financial

FigTree Financial is an independent financial advisory firm based in Barbados. Family is at the heart of everything Figtree Financial does. FigTree's mission is to protect, manage, and grow the wealth of clients - now and for generations to come. Whether maintaining an enjoyable lifestyle, generosity to heirs, supporting worthy causes, or increasing wealth over time, FigTree Financial's seasoned industry experts will build a plan that is tailored to fit the individual or family's needs.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is an industry leading provider of secure, cloud-based document management solutions that help organizations and their clients manage their information better, together. FutureVault offers organizations a powerful white label SaaS platform to securely manage document collaboration, while allowing clients to digitize, deposit, store, and manage all their most important business and personal information. Organizations leverage FutureVault to acquire and retain clients, unlock new revenue streams, improve operational efficiencies and maintain compliance obligations.

