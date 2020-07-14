Figr Cannabis Products Now Available in Alberta

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

FIGR continues its expansion through the prairies with products available in Alberta for the first time

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Figr Brands, Inc. (Figr), a vertically integrated legal cannabis company, announced today its move into the Alberta market, furthering the company's move towards becoming available nationwide. Figr's cannabis products are now available for purchase from Alberta Cannabis online and through private retail outlets.

"Our entry into Alberta represents a significant opportunity to grow our brand, as it's one of the largest and fastest growing cannabis markets in the country," said Harvey Carroll, President of Figr Brands, Inc. "We're looking forward to introducing ourselves to Albertans and showcasing the quality and craftsmanship of cannabis grown by multigenerational Canadian farmers."

As consumers in Alberta are introduced to Figr products, they can find product information, including where and when the cannabis was harvested, how long it was cured, its terpene and cannabinoid profiles, and more, using the track-and-trace platform, SENTRI℠, available to consumers through the Figr Budtender app* or online via Figr's website (www.figr.com/quality).

Figr's products are now available in eight Canadian provinces through retail locations and permissible online stores, including Prince Edward Island (Prince Edward Island Cannabis Management Corporation), Nova Scotia (Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation), New Brunswick (Cannabis New Brunswick), Ontario (Ontario Cannabis Store), British Columbia (BC Cannabis Stores), Newfoundland and Labrador (Cannabis NL), Saskatchewan and Alberta (Alberta Cannabis).

*Figr Budtender app is available for Apple and Android devices.

About Figr

Figr is a vertically integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. For more information, visit www.figr.com.

About SENTRI℠

SENTRI is a traceability platform that combines technology, people and processes to provide insight into a product's source-to-market journey. SENTRI is a proprietary tool designed and maintained by Pyxus International, Inc., a global agricultural company with more than 145 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers.

SOURCE Figr Brands, Inc.

