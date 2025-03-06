Fifth MEGA International Creative Media Festival calls for submissions

SUZHOU, China, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- The fifth MEGA International Creative Media Festival is accepting submissions from students and professionals worldwide until 6 April 2025. The festival will be held in autumn 2025.

Hosted by the Academy of Film and Creative Technology at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, MEGA is an integrated media, exhibition, graphics and art concept. It provides a global platform for filmmakers, media artists, and industry professionals to showcase their work, exchange ideas, and explore the future of media.

The fifth MEGA International Creative Media Festival calls for student and professional works exploring how technology can transform the audience experience

The theme of this year's MEGA festival, "Immersion", highlights the transformative power of technology in shaping media experiences. From virtual reality and interactive installations to multimedia storytelling and immersive art, the festival will examine how cutting-edge technology enhances sensory engagement and redefines audience participation.

New AI-generated content category

This year's festival marks the first dedicated AI-generated content category, encouraging creators to explore the role of artificial intelligence in media production. Submissions must incorporate AI tools in the creative process, with at least 50% of the final work generated using AI technology. Eligible formats include experimental films, narratives, documentaries, animation, music videos, variety shows, science fiction, and VR experiences.

Professor Qian Liu, Dean of the Academy of Film and Creative Technology, says the festival reflects the growing integration of creative media and technological innovation.

"Creative technology is reshaping artistic expression and media production. At MEGA, we are not only showcasing outstanding creative works but also fostering interdisciplinary talent that will drive innovation in digital content creation," he says. "By incorporating AI, immersive experiences, and interactive storytelling, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in media and entertainment."

A platform for emerging talent

Last year's MEGA received 829 submissions from 175 universities and 14 professional media organisations across 20 countries. Previous winners have praised MEGA for its international exposure and opportunities to connect with industry professionals.

According to Xiang Li, last year's winner of MEGA's Best VR Award, the festival benefits those new to the industry.

"Having a platform like MEGA that values experimental narratives and new media is crucial for young creators," says Li, whose winning entry critically examines the role of empathy in virtual reality. "The festival not only recognises innovative storytelling but also fosters meaningful discussions about the future of immersive experiences."

Visit here for submission requirements and read more about the MEGA International Creative Media Festival here.

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Tamara Kaup, [email protected]