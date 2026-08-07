FIELDS OF GOLD ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS FINAL NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fields of Gold Corp. ("Fields of Gold" or the "Company"), a British Columbia-based gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final non-offering long form prospectus dated August 7, 2026 (the "Prospectus") from the British Columbia Securities Commission, and has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of its common shares (the "Shares") on the CSE (the "Listing"). The Shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE on or about August 12, 2026 under the trading symbol "FOG" at market open.

The ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares are CA31657E2096 and 31657E209, respectively. The Company currently has 31,925,926 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has filed the Prospectus in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 41-101 – General Prospectus Requirements to become a reporting issuer in the province of British Columbia. No new securities are being offered under the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT FIELDS OF GOLD

Fields of Gold is a British Columbia-based gold exploration company whose principal business is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of resource properties for the mining of gold and other critical metals, with a particular focus on the C3 Property, which is the Company's material property. The C3 Property is located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia and is comprised of four non-surveyed contiguous mineral claims.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's application to list the Shares on the CSE, the anticipated Listing, the Company's business plans, exploration plans and objectives, the advancement of the C3 Property, and the Company's ability to attract investors and access capital to support the development of its business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including applicable concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no signiﬁcant disruptions affecting the Company. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve signiﬁcant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently ﬁled management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Fields of Gold Corp.

For more information, contact: Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer and President, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 402 0957