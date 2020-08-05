Fieldex Exploration Changes its Name to Fokus Mining Corporation

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to "Fokus Mining Corporation / Corporation Minière Fokus" and that its new trading symbol will be "FKM". The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about August 10, 2020.

In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP number for the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation will be 3442041024.

About Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

www.fokusmining.com

SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.

For further information: Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer, 147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Tel.: (819) 762-0609, Fax: (819) 762-0097, [email protected]

Related Links

www.fieldexexploration.com

