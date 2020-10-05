Field Trip Health Ltd. to Commence Trading on the CSE on October 6 Under Ticker Symbol FTRP

Company launches new investor website at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (formerly Newton Energy Corporation) ("Field Trip" or the "Company") (CSE: FTRP), the global leader in the development and delivery of technology-enabled psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol FTRP tomorrow, October 6, 2020.

To coincide with the public listing, Field Trip has launched a new site, https://www.meetfieldtrip.com, which provides interested investors with further information about its business strategy, including relevant financial data and the latest news and SEDAR filings. It also provides details of Field Trip's integrated platform which combines psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy, technology-enabled clinical hubs and telehealth remote care, and drug and product development. Using this integrative approach, Field Trip is developing patient-centric and evidence-based psychedelic approaches to behavioral and mental health.

Joseph del Moral, CEO of Field Trip, commented, "Our public listing will increase our visibility among investors as we continue our work to transform attitudes and approaches to mental, emotional and behavioural health through psychedelics. Transparency and open communication with our shareholders will remain a top priority going forward. I would encourage those investors who are interested in following our progress to explore the new website in more detail."

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With Field Trip Discovery leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics, Field Trip Health hubs for psychedelic therapies opening across North America, and Field Trip Digital building the digital and technological tools to support psychedelic experiences and consciousness expansion, we help people, from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the listing of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing of such events. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, the medical clinic industry, market conditions, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

