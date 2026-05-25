FIDDLEHEAD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF STOCK OPTIONS

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CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiddlehead Resources Corp. ("Fiddlehead", or the "Company") (TSXV: FHR) announces that the board of directors has approved the repricing of the exercise price of an aggregate of 3,975,000 outstanding incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Shares") from $0.20 per common share to $0.08 per common share. 300,000 Stock Options expire on January 2, 2036, and 3,675,000 Stock Options expire on October 17, 2034. The expiry dates of the Stock Options have not been amended.

Under TSXV Policy 4.4 – Security Based Compensation, the repricing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and requires approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company in the event the holder of the Stock Options is an insider of the Company ("Insiders"). Accordingly, the Company intends to seek disinterested shareholder approval for the repricing of 3,975,000 Stock Options held by Insiders at its next annual general and special meeting of shareholders which is expected to be held on June 25, 2026.

READER ADVISORIES

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning: the business of the Company, including future plans and objectives; the repricing of the Stock Options, including receipt of TSXV approval and shareholder approval and the anticipated timing of the annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

Fiddlehead cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Fiddlehead, including expectations and assumptions concerning Fiddlehead and timely receipt of all necessary approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Fiddlehead. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional information regarding the Company, including risk factors and copies of its continuous disclosure documents, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Fiddlehead does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

SOURCE Fiddlehead Resources Corp.

For further information concerning Fiddlehead Resources Corp., please contact: Brent OsmondChairman, President & CEO, Email: [email protected]