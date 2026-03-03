Launch F520 OTN DWDM System and the DCO series transceivers for ultra-bandwidth and low-latency core transport.

Accelerate AI Infrastructure with 800G, 400G, and BiDi modules for data center Solutions to expand infrastructure capabilities.

Integrate Amplification and Intelligent Monitoring via Pluggable EDFA and OTDR.

Leverage 25G-PON to converge residential, enterprise, and mobile services for optimized total cost of ownership.

TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- FICER, a leading Taiwan provider of optical communication solutions to the world, announcing its participation in OFC 2026, the world's center for optical networking and communications. Reiterating the future of networking at the event, throughout the exhibit, a complete portfolio will be put forward by the company under the banner of 'From Modules to Systems – Enabling the Future Optic Networks'. The show is aimed at data centers and AI computing clusters and service providers in need of high performance and scalable infrastructure.

FICER Technology Introduces "Module-to-System" Optical Solutions at OFC 2026.

Please Join FICER in West Hall, Booth 5501, at OFC: Convention Center, 17–19 March 2026.

Revolutionizing Long-Haul Transport

F520 & DCO Series addressing the exponential growth of global data traffic, FICER integrates the F520 OTN DWDM System with its DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) Series. The F520 system establishes a high-density backbone, managing multi-terabit streams to support heavy cloud workloads. Complementing this, the DCO modules bridge geographically dispersed data centers. By eliminating the need for complex dispersion compensation modules, these coherent optics simplify network topology and lower capital expenditure, creating a direct, low-latency path for metro and long-haul links.

Maximizing Infrastructure Assets

High-Speed & BiDi Fiber Optical Transceivers to combat bandwidth bottlenecks within AI clusters and enterprise networks, FICER deploys 800G/400G Transceivers alongside BiDi (Bidirectional) solutions. The 800G and 400G modules fuel the processing power required by machine learning models, ensuring switch-to-switch communication keeps pace with computation speeds. For environments with limited fiber availability, the 25G/40G/100G BiDi modules double the capacity of existing cabling. This approach allows operators to scale bandwidth immediately without laying new fiber, maximizing the return on legacy infrastructure investment.

Streamlining Optical Operations

Pluggable EDFA & OTDR modules to eliminate the footprint of external test equipment and amplifiers, operators deploy Pluggable EDFA and OTDR transceivers directly into standard QSFP-DD switch ports. These modules amplify C-Band DWDM signals across 8 channels while simultaneously executing in-service OTDR monitoring over 150 km spans. The system identifies physical layer faults--such as fiber breaks or connector contamination--and transmits telemetry for AI-based analysis. This architecture allows networks to scale amplification capacity per node and automates fault localization without interrupting data traffic.

Next-Gen Access Technologies

XGS-PON and 25G-PON technologies are used to increase bandwidth capacity and improve network convergence. XGS-PON modules provide 10Gbps symmetrical bandwidth over existing optical distribution networks. The architecture enables operators to expand capacity for enterprise leased lines and residential 8K streaming without installing new fiber infrastructure. The 25G-PON module increases XG-PON throughput fourfold to support 5G xHaul (fronthaul/backhaul) capacity and latency needs. By unifying residential broadband, enterprise services, and mobile base station connectivity on a single fiber plant, the technology reduces Total Cost of Ownership.

About FICER Technology

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taiwan, FICER Technology delivers professional, prompt, and secure fiber optic products to global markets. With operations spanning India and Australia, FICER serves telecommunications providers, system integrators, and cloud computing sectors, providing compatible, cost-effective solutions that drive the future of intelligent connectivity.

For more OTN DWDM and Fiber Optical Transceivers information, please visit https://www.ficer.com

