FG ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS IN CONNECTION WITH ITS QUALIFYING ACQUISITION

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - FG ACQUISITION CORP. (TSX: FGAA.U) (TSX: FGAA.WT.U) (the "Corporation") announced today that the resolution to extend the date by which the Corporation has to consummate a qualifying acquisition from July 5, 2024 to November 5, 2024 (the "Extension") put to shareholders (the "Extension Resolution") at the Corporation's special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 15, 2024, was approved.

The Extension Resolution was approved by the affirmative vote of 97.84% of the votes represented by the holders of the Class A restricted voting shares of the Corporation at the Meeting.

A copy of the complete report on voting at the Meeting is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About FG Acquisition Corp.

FG Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation that will qualify as its "qualifying acquisition". For more information regarding the Corporation, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information: FG Acquisition Corp., Hassan R. Baqar, Director and Chief Financial Officer, (847) 791-6817, [email protected]