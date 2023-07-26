FG ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH THINKMARKETS

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - FG ACQUISITION CORP. (TSX: FGAA.U) (TSX: FGAA.WT.U) (the "Corporation"), its sponsors, FGAC Investors LLC and CG Investments VII Inc., and Think Financial Group Holdings Limited ("ThinkMarkets") have entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to the previously announced business combination agreement dated May 12, 2023 (the "Business Combination Agreement"), which was entered into in connection with the Corporation's proposed business combination transaction with ThinkMarkets (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Amending Agreement extends the outside date for completion of the Proposed Transaction from July 28, 2023 to September 15, 2023, or such other date as the Corporation and ThinkMarkets may agree in writing. The Amending Agreement has been filed and is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About FG Acquisition Corp.

FG Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation that will qualify as its "qualifying acquisition". For more information regarding the Corporation, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

