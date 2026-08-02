FETCO View - Latest Strike Confirms Changes Needed to Collective Bargaining Framework

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- The strike that began this morning at WestJet confirms what FETCO has been saying for months – change is needed in the collective bargaining framework in the federally regulated private sector. As Canada is now again experiencing in real-time, a shutdown in a critical supply chain industry can have immediate and far-reaching consequences. Over 250,000 passengers, at least, are going to have their travel plans disrupted this holiday weekend, with more to come if this work stoppage drags on. This is not to mention the collateral damage on other businesses and workers that support the industry.

This has become an all too common pattern across these industries in Canada. The right to strike is being exploited at the expense of the broader public interest. Work stoppages over each of the past two years have totaled more than the previous 10 years combined. Clearly, Canada has a problem. Yes, there is a right to strike. But the right to strike is not absolute. Courts have consistently confirmed that reasonable limits can be placed on this right when it is in the public's interest.

Today, coincidentally, a consultation period ends on potential changes to the Canada Labour Code, the framework under which negotiations occur for critical supply chain industries, like air, marine, rail and telecom. Employers have spoken with one voice that change is needed to bring greater stability to a collective bargaining system that is broken, in order to protect the interests of Canadians. FETCO has proposed small changes to the Code – such as the introduction of a Special Mediator – to assist during difficult rounds of bargaining. And a backstop is clearly needed to avoid such catastrophic work stoppages, assuming a national public interest test is met.

This morning, WestJet released the details of its latest offer to the union representing the flight attendants. While we are not at the bargaining table, it appears that the primary concerns of the union in negotiations have been met. At FETCO, we believe in meaningful collective bargaining between the parties. Here, the employer has met its side of the bargain. Before more damage is done to Canadians, it is time for the government to act to protect the public interest. First, by intervening to end this impactful work stoppage. Second, to revise the Canada Labour Code so Canada has a better approach, one that incentivizes more effective negotiations and simultaneously safeguards the public interest.

More broadly, work stoppages like these are signaling once again that Canada is becoming an unreliable place to do business, with transportation supply chains that cannot be counted on because of chronic, recurring labour instability. Action is needed now.

FETCO (Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications) is the voice of employers in the federally regulated private sector, encompassing some 2/3 of all workers in these industries, critical to national and international supply chains. www.fetco.ca

SOURCE FETCO

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