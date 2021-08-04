Festbier is back for Oktoberfest fare

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Brewing is the official beer sponsor of Bingemans Oktoberfest Koolhaus

The event series will feature a special release of the well-loved Waterloo Festbier

Available for a limited time at LCBO Stores across Waterloo Region, and Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, while supplies last

Get your lederhosen out of lockdown to celebrate Waterloo Brewing's (or the "Company's") (TSX: WBR) sponsorship of Bingemans Oktoberfest Koolhaus. In its fourth year running, the event series is back with a Biergarten stocked with steins of the hyper small batch brew, Waterloo Festbier.

Festbier (5% Alc./Vol.) is a full-bodied lager, brewed in the classic Marzen-style with a touch of Munich malt, delivering bold, sweet flavours, balanced by a noble hop bitterness. Festbier is a smooth, celebratory beer made from the purest ingredients.

Festbier is now available at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store and coming to LCBO stores in the Waterloo Region mid-September, and Bingemans Oktoberfest this fall.

"Oktoberfest presents us with a unique opportunity to delve into a brewing heritage that has inspired us as a company," Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing said. "We celebrate what German brewing has to offer with its precision, cleanliness, balance and drinkability. These are qualities we strive for in every beer we make, and our Waterloo Festbier brings this to the fore."

"Oktoberfest sums up the very best of what beer culture is all about," Mark Bingeman, President of Bingemans said. "We have been in times where we could all do with more cheer and I can't wait to clink glasses with our community, and with our partners, Waterloo Brewing, to celebrate at the Bingemans Oktoberfest Kool Haus Festbier Garten. Prost!"

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

