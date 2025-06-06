Ferrovial acquires a 5.06% stake in the 407 ETR

With this transaction, its ownership of the Canadian highway reaches 48.29%

AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, announced that on June 6, 2025, it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of 25,580,287 common shares of 407 International Inc. ("407 ETR"), representing approximately 3.3% of the common shares of 407 ETR , from affiliates of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. ("AtkinsRéalis") and has exercised its call option to acquire an additional 13,672,501 common shares of 407 ETR, representing 1.76% of the common shares of 407 ETR, having received all requisite approvals. Closing of the call option will happen on June 11, 2025. Both transactions (the "Transactions") were or will be effected through the acquisition of corporations controlled by AtkinsRéalis holding the relevant 407 ETR common shares (the "Acquired Shares").

Ferrovial will invest CAD $1.99 billion to acquire the 5.06% stake from AtkinsRéalis (CAD $1,353 million for the 3.30% plus CAD $637 million for the 1.76%, the latter has been adjusted in accordance with an agreed formula for the exercise of the put and call option), increasing its total ownership of the Canadian highway from 43.23% to 48.29%. Separate deals have been announced today by AtkinsRéalis, which has also completed the sale of its remaining 1.7% stake in 407 ETR to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), and by Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), which has completed the acquisition of a 7.51% interest in 407 ETR from CPP Investments.

With the transactions now complete, 407 ETR's ownership is as follows: Ferrovial at 48.29%, CPP Investments and other institutional investors at 44.20%, and PSP Investments at 7.51%.

Highway 407 ETR is a 108 kilometer, all-electronic, open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. It plays an important role in alleviating congestion on the Greater Toronto Area roadways. Each week, more than three million people travel on 407 ETR.

As a shareholder since 1999, Ferrovial has demonstrated its enduring commitment to 407 ETR, which serves the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area improving mobility and fostering growth in the region. The company has longstanding relationships and a track record of successful collaboration with its partners in this high-quality asset.

Forward-looking statements

Canadian Securities Law Matters

This additional disclosure is being provided pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires an early warning report to be filed by each of Ferrovial and its direct and indirect subsidiaries Cintra Global SE, 407 Toronto Highway B.V., Cintra 4352238 Investments Inc. and 1535145 B.C. Ltd. (collectively, the "Acquiror"), each of which acquired or will acquire beneficial ownership of the Acquired Shares pursuant to the Transactions, with the securities regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction in Canada in which 407 ETR is a reporting issuer containing information in respect of the foregoing matters.

The Acquired Shares were acquired by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror will evaluate its investment in 407 ETR from time to time and may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, 407 ETR's business and financial position, general economic and industry conditions and other factors and conditions that Ferrovial deems appropriate, increase, decrease or change its beneficial ownership over the common shares or other securities of 407 ETR in the future through one or more private transactions but, other than the completion of the call transaction, has no current plans to do so.

The Acquiror is relying on the private agreement exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements as set out in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in completing the Transactions. The Acquired Shares were acquired from fewer than five persons in the aggregate and there is a reasonable basis for determining that the value of the consideration paid for the Acquired Shares is not greater than 115% of the value of the Acquired Shares.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws, please see 407 ETR's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or contact one of the individuals listed below.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 25,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is also included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index (former Dow Jones Sustainability Index), and strives to conduct all of its operations in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

