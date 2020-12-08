Ferro Technique Ltd. acquires Lomar Machine Repair Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Ferro Technique Ltd. ("Ferro"), a portfolio company of Argyle Capital Partners, has acquired Lomar Machine Repair Inc. ("Lomar") from owners Frank and Mary Cirino.

Founded in 1993, Windsor-based Lomar Machine Repair is a long-standing distributor of CNC machine tools and associated parts, and a leader in aftermarket service to the manufacturing sector in Southwestern Ontario. Lomar management and employees will be joining the Ferro team and continuing to provide sales and service as a division of Ferro Technique.

Frank Cirino, President of Lomar, said "We are extremely excited about the merging of these two companies and will continue to service our customers with the same standards and reputation we have worked hard to develop over the past 27 years."

Brian Donnelly, President of Ferro, said, "Lomar is a great strategic addition to Ferro, as it will help us better serve our existing customer base and expand our sales in Southwestern Ontario. With the addition of Lomar, Ferro Technique will have the largest CNC-focused service team in Eastern Canada. We continue to believe the future of Ontario manufacturing is bright, and we look forward to working with Frank and the Lomar team to help our customers achieve their goals."

About Ferro Technique:

Mississauga-based Ferro Technique is a leading Canadian CNC machine tool distributor with exclusive supplier relationships and nearly 70 years of experience partnering with Canadian manufacturers. Ferro services the Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime manufacturing industries from its locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Montreal, Quebec and now Windsor, Ontario.

SOURCE Ferro Technique Ltd.

For further information: Brian Donnelly, President, (905) 890-3231