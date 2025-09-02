Fermeuse Energy Announces LNG Export Development in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

Strategic Project Positions the Eastern Canadian Province, as Key Player in Global Energy Space

FERMEUSE, NL, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Fermeuse Energy Limited today announced plans to lead the development of a liquefaction hub at the Fermeuse Marine supply base. The announcement is in advance of Gastech 2025 Conference and Exhibition in Milan, Italy. Fermeuse Energy Limited will deploy advanced LNG technology to help unlock the province's 9.7 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) of offshore associated gas reserves in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin. This estimate is more than triple the initial estimate for Nova Scotia's Sable Island.

Enabled by Fermeuse Energy Limited's new Fermeuse Marine Base, designed to support a growing offshore energy sector, this gas project will transform Newfoundland and Labrador into a major LNG exporter to Europe and beyond. The estimated $12-15 billion project promises significant economic benefits, including provincial royalties, and alignment with national and global need for Energy security.

"Fermeuse Energy Limited is proud to lead this transformative project, which harnesses Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore gas reserves to create a sustainable energy future," said Swapan Kataria, CEO of Fermeuse Energy Limited and CEO of Crown LNG. "By evolving the Fermeuse Marine Base into a liquefaction hub, we're not only building on local GBS expertise to create jobs and economic resilience, but we're also contributing to Canada's role in the global energy landscape. This initiative will deliver environmental benefits as a low-emission fuel, and positions Canada as a nation to respond to the growing Energy gap in Europe and the United Kingdom."

Recognizing its potential to drive economic growth and prosperity for the region, the Province and the Country, The Town Council of Fermeuse enthusiastically supports this project and strongly recommends that the Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Federal Government of Canada do so as well. "We are thrilled to see Fermeuse Energy's vision come to life in our community," said Mr. Jerome Kenny, Mayor of Fermeuse. "This project represents a tremendous opportunity for economic development, bringing well-paying jobs and long-term stability to our residents."

The Fermeuse liquefaction hub will create thousands of construction jobs and over 500 permanent jobs. The Fermeuse Marine Base will support offshore oil and gas expansion with almost 1km of quayside and heavy-lift capacity. Fermeuse Harbour offers an ice-free port with year-round access to European markets and new Arctic routes such as the Northwest Passage, reducing emissions and transit times.

Fermeuse Energy Limited's vision aligns with the stated energy and major project goals of both the provincial and federal governments of Canada; and expands national security options as a new well-positioned, ice-free northern port. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador recently touted the province's natural gas potential and the ability of natural gas to serve as a key transition fuel with potential to extend offshore project lifespans and drive economic growth.

About Fermeuse Energy Limited

Fermeuse Energy Limited is a Newfoundland and Labrador-based company focused on developing sustainable energy infrastructure and commercializing offshore resources. Fermeuse Energy Limited leverages local expertise and global partnerships to position the province as a leader in clean energy exports.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited is a provider of LNG liquefaction and regasification terminal technologies for harsh weather locations, specializing in the construction of Norwegian-designed GBS structures to house liquefaction equipment. Crown LNG's first major project will be development of an LNG import terminal in Kakinada, India.

