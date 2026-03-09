Ferguson celebrates 50 years of building excellence and innovation

CALGARY, AB, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Ferguson Corporation, a Western Canadian leader in high-performance building envelope systems, has proudly marked its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and iconic architectural contributions across Western Canada.

"Fifty years is more than a milestone -- it's a testament to the passion, precision, and people that define Ferguson," said Alex Seegerer, newly appointed President. "We're proud of our legacy and excited to shape the future of building envelope design with the same spirit of innovation that got us here."

Iconic projects that define a city

Looking around Western Canada, there are many iconic buildings that make a city beautiful. Ferguson is responsible for the craftsmanship of many of these unique building envelopes.

Just a few of Ferguson's exciting new projects include:

Arts Commons transformation – This new building will quickly become an iconic landmark in downtown Calgary, featuring a stunning, undulating form and a high-performance envelope that balances acoustic isolation for performance spaces with breathtaking transparency for the public areas.

Palliser One conversion - Converting a commercial tower into residential living requires more than just interior renovations; it demands a high-performance upgrade to the building envelope.

Additionally, the company has been responsible for the building envelopes of these iconic and complex projects:

Calgary Central Library

South Health Hospital

MacKimmie Tower, University of Calgary

BMO Centre Expansion, Calgary

Looking ahead

As Ferguson enters its next chapter, the company remains committed to sustainability, design excellence, and employee ownership.

In honour of its 50 years of operating, the company has transformed itself into an employee ownership model.

"We build beauty into buildings," said Seegerer. "And we do it together--with pride, purpose, and precision. We are so proud to officially make our employees shareholders of the company, further matching our practice with our team's values."

To learn more about Ferguson, visit https://ferguson.ca.

About Ferguson Corporation

Established in 1975 and based in Calgary, Ferguson Corporation is a leading contractor specializing in custom and complex building envelope systems across Western Canada. With integrated in-house services--from design and engineering to manufacturing and installation--Ferguson is known for delivering innovative, high-quality solutions. The company is a trusted partner for design-assist and architecturally challenging projects, backed by 50 years of industry leadership.

