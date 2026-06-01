Fee Brothers Launches Water-Soluble Fat Wash, Unlocking Savory Cocktails at Scale

Debuting in the U.S. June 1, with international availability this fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fee Brothers, the fifth‑generation, family‑owned flavor house, is launching a first‑of‑its‑kind line of water‑soluble Fat Washes that make savory cocktails faster, more consistent, and easier for bars to execute. The line debuts in three flavors--bacon, roasted duck, and browned butter--giving bartenders a simple, shelf‑stable way to add depth, aroma, and velvety mouthfeel without the traditional fat‑washing process.

Fee Brothers' first‑of‑its‑kind line of Fat Washes is available in Bacon, Roasted Duck, and Browned Butter. Post this Fee Brothers, the fifth‑generation, family‑owned flavor house, is launching a first‑of‑its‑kind line of water‑soluble Fat Washes.

"Our love of savory cocktails had us fat washing at home," said Jon Spacher, president and CEO of Fee Brothers. "Once we cracked a water-soluble version with the same flavor and mouthfeel, sharing it was an easy call."

Fat washing has long been used to add richness and complexity to cocktails, but the method requires hours or days of infusion, freezer space, straining, and product loss. Fee Brothers Fat Wash removes those barriers while preserving the flavor and texture bartenders expect. The water‑soluble line integrates seamlessly into cocktails without oiliness or separation. A few dashes add weight and roundness, delivering a luxurious mouthfeel.

As savory cocktails continue to grow in popularity, bars are looking for ways to offer these flavors without slowing service or increasing labor. Fee Brothers developed Fat Wash to help operators introduce savory cocktails in high‑volume environments while maintaining consistency across shifts and locations.

"An absolute game changer," said Matt Green, founder and operator of Aqua Vitae. "It delivers pure efficiency with zero mess."

Operational efficiency was a core focus during development. This innovation helps reduce ingredient and preparation costs while providing an opportunity to increase margins by eliminating the need to fat wash an entire bottle of spirits. By eliminating labor‑heavy prep, Fee Brothers Fat Wash helps operators protect margins and introduce savory cocktails more reliably. It gives bars a way to elevate the guest experience without adding back‑of‑house strain.

All three flavors will be available in 5‑oz dash cap bottles. The line is gluten‑free and formulated for flavor stability. When stored properly, Fat Wash has a recommended shelf life of three years from the date of manufacture.

The U.S. debut is June 1, with broader availability through distributors and select online retailers to follow. The European Union launch will take place in October at Bar Convent Berlin, where Fee Brothers anticipates strong interest from craft cocktail bars and high‑volume venues.

About Fee Brothers

Founded in 1864, Fee Brothers is a fifth‑generation, family‑owned company based in Rochester, New York, crafting premium bitters, botanical waters, mixes, brines, and cordial syrups. Trusted by bartenders worldwide, Fee Brothers combines craftsmanship, consistency, and innovation to elevate the art of drink making. Learn more at feebrothers.com and view the media kit.

For interviews and more information, contact:

Jenny Stockdale

p. (562) 343-3604

[email protected]

feebrothers.com

SOURCE Fee Brothers