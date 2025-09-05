Federal Support for Biofuels Incomplete Without Ethanol

OTTAWA, ON, September 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ethanol is Canada's most accessible and cost-effective biofuel. Excluding ethanol from Canada's new Biofuels Production Incentive hands the advantage to American producers.

While we welcome federal support for renewable diesel and biodiesel, leaving out ethanol undermines provincial buy-Canadian policies and gives subsidized U.S. imports a competitive edge over Canadian producers and farmers.

We urge the federal government to expand the Biofuels Production Incentive to include ethanol and ensure upcoming Clean Fuels Regulation changes protect domestic ethanol production and Canadian jobs while maintaining strong market signals for local agricultural producers. This approach is essential so both our ethanol and renewable diesel producers can compete effectively within our own borders.

About RICanada

Founded in 1984, Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada) members produce low-carbon biofuels and are known globally for their proven track record in renewable fuel production, fuel policy development, and the commercial carbon market. For decades, RICanada has led efforts and supported policies that decarbonize the transportation sector while creating domestic economic activity and local jobs.

