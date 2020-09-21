GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Québec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec to provide proper drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection services, while also supporting economic recovery.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region, as well as Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor for the City of Gatineau, announced an important water infrastructure project in Gatineau.

The City of Gatineau will see an improvement in their water infrastructure with the replacement of approximately 4.9 kilometers of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. The work will also include road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.6 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $2.6 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. The City of Gatineau will contribute over $1.3 million for this project.

On August 20, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced an investment of $637.8 million to modernize water infrastructure in the province.

Quotes

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebecers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"It is important to put forward sustainable solutions that will help make our cities, municipalities and regions even stronger. Investing in greener infrastructure is one of those solutions. I am therefore delighted that the Outaouais region can benefit from this major support from the governments of Canada and Québec. Citizens will have access to more efficient water services that are better suited to today's realities."

Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families, Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region and Member for Papineau

"I am very pleased that City of Gatineau will benefit from this water infrastructure project. The work that will be carried out is a significant investment which will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure while creating jobs to help our community get back on their feet."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer

"I am very pleased with today's announcement as it will enable the completion of a major infrastructure project. The collaboration between these three levels of government is essential to implementing this type of project to address the major challenges that we have in terms of infrastructure. This project is also another opportunity to support economic recovery here in Gatineau."

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor of the Ville de Gatineau

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Related links

News Release — Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy, August 20, 2020

News Release — Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Outaouais region, September 11, 2020

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

