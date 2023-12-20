THE CITY OF THETFORD MINES, QC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of over $500,000 to help 14 communities in Quebec put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Known as asset management, this investment will help the communities ensure that their infrastructure such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible. It will also allow them to make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

Among the communities are:

The City of Thetford Mines . It will receive $50,000 to perform a full inventory of municipal infrastructure under its responsibility and assess the condition of each structure in order to develop an asset management plan. The City will also assess the costs of upgrading its infrastructure and will identify the short-, medium- and long-term investments required to maintain its assets at an adequate service level.

The Regional County Municipality (RCM) of Fjord-du-Saguenay. It will receive $50,000 to implement asset management through concrete measures. The assets under the RCM's responsibility, i.e., waterways and buildings, are all affected by climate change and exposed to various types of risk. The RCM will make an inventory that will document those assets in order to share this knowledge and make it possible to analyze the impacts of climate change.

The City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu . It will receive $50,000 to inspect the water mains of its drinking water distribution system in order to plan the future interventions required to maintain its service level. The collected data will also make it possible to update asset management tools.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects will help improve the quality of life in municipalities across Quebec. Today's funding announcement will help them plan and manage their infrastructure based on reliable data to create strong, sustainable and affordable communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Local governments are responsible for approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that support our economy and our quality of life, such as roads, bridges and wastewater systems. That's why supporting them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is crucial. This program, funded by the Government of Canada, helps communities in Quebec and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in municipal asset management, public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

