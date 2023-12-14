MONCTON, NB, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $230,000 to help 6 communities in New Brunswick implement innovative strategies to manage their municipal infrastructure.

Known as asset management, this investment will help the communities ensure that their infrastructure, such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible. It will also allow them to make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

Among the communities receiving support are:

The City of Moncton . The City receives $49,360 to operationalize asset management through a strategy that includes:



The preparation of key performance indicators to measure performance; Recommendations to update 5-year capital projects; The undertaking of customer and technical levels of service assessments; The development of risk and condition assessment policies; and The preparation of standard operating procedures to support coordination and/or integration of cross-functional asset management activities.





. The City receives to operationalize asset management through a strategy that includes: The City of Saint John . The City receives $48,000 to establish a standard approach to collect, store, and maintain all municipal asset data. Additionally, the project will identify data quality gaps, address "desktop" issues, and prioritize future data improvement activities.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects will help improve the quality of life in municipalities across New Brunswick. Today's funding announcement will help them plan and manage their infrastructure based on reliable data to create strong, sustainable and affordable communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Local governments are responsible for approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that support our economy and our quality of life, such as roads, bridges and wastewater systems. That's why supporting them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is crucial. This program, funded by the Government of Canada, helps communities in New Brunswick and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in municipal asset management, public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Related products

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada Media Relations, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]