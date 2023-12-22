RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF MACDONALD AND THE MUNICIPALITY OF LORNE, MB, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of over $270,000 to help 6 communities in Manitoba implement innovative strategies to manage their municipal infrastructure.

Known as asset management, this investment will help the communities ensure that their infrastructure such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible. It will also allow them to make better investment decisions. Asset management additionally helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

Among the communities:

The Rural Municipality of Macdonald and the Municipality of Lorne . They each receive $50,000 to develop their own asset management policy, strategy, and plan, helping them generate data on key municipal assets. As a result, they will be able to better track their assets to have a clearer picture of their financial positions and upcoming responsibilities. These investments will help guide longer term financial decisions, leading to strengthened financial security.





. They each receive to develop their own asset management policy, strategy, and plan, helping them generate data on key municipal assets. As a result, they will be able to better track their assets to have a clearer picture of their financial positions and upcoming responsibilities. These investments will help guide longer term financial decisions, leading to strengthened financial security. The Town of Carman. It receives $50,000 to help implement an asset management strategy with a software called CityWide. The Town will gain a more advanced understanding of asset performance, and be able to more effectively plan for future maintenance based on data-driven decisions, put in place more effective asset management practices, and provide for more accurate asset management reporting.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects will help improve the quality of life in municipalities across Manitoba. Today's funding announcement will help them plan and manage their infrastructure based on reliable data to create strong, sustainable and affordable communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Local governments are responsible for approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that support our economy and our quality of life, such as roads, bridges and wastewater systems. That's why supporting them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is crucial. This program, funded by the Government of Canada, helps communities in Manitoba and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in municipal asset management, in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

