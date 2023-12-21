THE COUNTY OF WETASKIWIN NO. 10, AB, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of $300,000 to help 6 communities in Alberta implement innovative strategies to manage their municipal infrastructure.

Known as asset management, this investment will help the communities ensure that their infrastructure such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible. It will also allow them to make better investment decisions. Asset management additionally helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

Among the communities:

The County of Wetaskiwin No. 10 . It receives $50,000 to improve its data collection, data input, reporting capabilities, and to expand asset management support.





. It receives to improve its data collection, data input, reporting capabilities, and to expand asset management support. The Town of Redwater . It receives $50,000 to undertake a project to assess and prioritize the condition of all municipal buildings. An asset management spreadsheet will be created to capture costs associated with identified issues and help with forecasting and budgeting processes for future capital and operations.





. It receives to undertake a project to assess and prioritize the condition of all municipal buildings. An asset management spreadsheet will be created to capture costs associated with identified issues and help with forecasting and budgeting processes for future capital and operations. The County of Newell. It receives $50,000 to undertake a study of the condition of its roads. The study will include assessments of all gravel roads to determine maintenance requirements. The findings will be reviewed and used to shape Newell's asset management practices and contribute to its 10-year capital budget. The study will also help the County plan for the renewal of gravel roads and future maintenance activities with the goal to reach best life-cycle costs.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects will help improve the quality of life in municipalities across Alberta. Today's funding announcement will help them plan and manage their infrastructure based on reliable data to create strong, sustainable and affordable communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Local governments are responsible for approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that support our economy and our quality of life, such as roads, bridges and wastewater systems. That's why supporting them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is crucial. This program, funded by the Government of Canada, helps communities in Alberta and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in municipal asset management, in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

