CANSO, NS, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Canso will see improvements to its wastewater management after a combined investment of more than $350,000 from the federal and provincial governments and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway, Minister John Lohr, and Warden Vernon Pitts, the project will fund the construction of an equalization tank and the installation of an aeration system to hold and treat additional wastewater flows in Canso. These upgrades will increase the community's capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater.

"The project announced today will ensure the wastewater system in Canso can treat and manage wastewater and stormwater for years to come. By increasing the amount of wastewater the system can manage, the community will help safeguard the environment and the health of those who live here."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This vital investment is crucial for Canso, enhancing its wastewater capacity and stormwater management. It underscores our commitment to improving local water systems, safeguarding waterways, and positioning communities for sustainable growth, ensuring a better quality of life for residents."

The Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Providing good quality municipal services in Canso is a priority for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. Improving wastewater infrastructure is a part of that priority and we are appreciative of the other levels of government for having that same goal."

Vernon Pitts, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough

The federal government is investing $140,400 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $117,000 and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough is contributing $93,600 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the Municipality of the District of is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $310 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $420 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

