VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - A project in Metro Vancouver will extend the life of trolley overhead (TOH) infrastructure by 30-60 years, after a combined investment of more than $26.6 million from the federal government, Vancouver, and TransLink.

Announced by Minister Terry Beech, Minister Rob Fleming, Mayor Ken Sim, and TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn, this project will maintain TOH infrastructure, which connects trolley cars to overhead wires, and support the longevity of trolley bus service in Vancouver and Burnaby.

Trolley bus service has been an integral part of zero-emission transit in Metro Vancouver for the past 75 years. Trolley buses replace conventional diesel buses, saving over 18,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually while providing a clean public transit option in the region. The replacement of aging components is essential to keeping TOH infrastructure in good shape and keeping trolley buses moving on the street.

This funding will help replace a variety of components that make up the TOH infrastructure, including up to 600 steel trolley poles, approximately 60 km of running wire, and up to 6,000 m of underground cable. Other assets like switch assemblies and hanger and ear units will also be replaced.

The project aligns with the Metro Vancouver Mayors' Vision, TransLink's Investment Plan, and shared environmental goals by ensuring that existing infrastructure meets quality and safety requirements in order to support trolley bus ridership and reduce GHG emissions. This investment in public transit will also help make these communities more inclusive and enhances the quality of life for users of these services by making it easier for them to get around.

"As we work towards achieving net-zero by 2050, the federal government remains committed to supporting projects that bring us one step closer. Investing in the upkeep of trolley overhead infrastructure is an investment in the longevity and reliability of the trolley bus service. Trolley buses not only connect Metro Vancouverites, but are an enormous contributor to our emission reduction goals. We will continue to work with our partners to make life better for Canadians and make tangible progress towards our climate targets."

The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This joint investment does more than upkeep city services – it preserves a significant piece of Metro Vancouver's history and heritage. By renewing the trolley overhead infrastructure, the useful lifespan of this system can be extended by up to another six decades. These funds will enable us to revitalize the transit system to contribute to our modern progression towards decarbonization for a safe, clean and healthy locality."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"People in Metro Vancouver have enjoyed access to zero-emission trolley buses for decades. Since Trolley buses made their debut, we have seen our communities grow and with that our need for transit infrastructure that's affordable, efficient and green. With this funding we will be able to continue to offer environmentally friendly transit solutions for generations to come."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"We're excited to be making this investment to support the continued use of trolleys in Vancouver. The trolley network is an important component of a healthy, connected city and this funding will help ensure residents and visitors can continue to move about Vancouver in a reliable, safe and sustainable way well into the future."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver

"Vancouver's trolley buses have been an iconic fixture in our city for over 75 years and we're the only transit system in Canada that operates a trolley fleet. Replacing this infrastructure is critical to delivering climate friendly transportation options for Metro Vancouver. We're thankful to our government partners for continuing to help us take climate action for future generations."

Kevin Quinn, Chief of Executive Operations for TransLink /Brad West, Chair of Mayors' Council for TransLink

The federal government is investing $13,346,206 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The City of Vancouver is contributing $4,282,000 while TransLink is contributing $9,064,206 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The is contributing while TransLink is contributing . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 49 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.9 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $3.1 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

