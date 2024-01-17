MEMBERTOU, NS, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Terry Paul, Chief and CEO, Membertou, announced over 9 million in funding for Membertou First Nation from the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

Under the Projects Stream of the RHI, the Membertou First Nation has been approved for the construction of 32 new affordable modular single-family homes.

This is made possible by the federal government's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support those most in need across Canada. The additional funding for the third round of RHI is divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This investment is expected to create at least 5,200 more affordable homes for Canadians across the country, with 25% of investments going towards housing projects focused on women.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$8.25 million from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative

from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative $665,000 from the federal government through Indigenous Services Canada

from the federal government through Indigenous Services Canada $1.12 million in cash equity from the Membertou First Nation

Quotes:

"Housing is a basic and crucial building block for communities to thrive and is essential to the wellbeing of First Nations. The Membertou 32-unit housing project helps to ensure their community has the housing needed to grow and prosper. We will continue to support important projects like this, so everyone has a safe place to call home." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Our government is supporting the development of 32 new homes with Membertou First Nation, work that will help create jobs and improve the quality of life for families who are in core housing need. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are building up communities across Nova Scotia, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of everyone." – Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"In Membertou, we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be recipients of the Rapid Housing Initiative funding, which will see 32 new housing units for our community built over the next year. Our communities continue to face immense challenges with accessing housing, and this initiative directly supports families in our communities to have their forever home." - Chief Terry Paul, Chief & CEO, Membertou

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units.

(RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the (NHS). It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

RHI is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30 th 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

2023, the Government of has committed over to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The homes are being built on land that Membertou First Nation has requested an Addition-to-Reserve.

To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

