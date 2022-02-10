CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Prince Edward Island begins its review of the province's federal electoral districts following the 2021 decennial census. The Commission is composed of three members: the Honourable Justice John K. Mitchell, Chair, and two other members, Kerri Carpenter and Don Desserud.

The Prince Edward Island Commission will use the 2021 Census population counts, made available by the Chief Statistician of Canada on February 9, 2022, to revise the boundaries of the province's four federal electoral districts. The Commission will draft its redistribution proposal, expected in a few months, to reflect growth and shifts in the population—balanced by consideration of communities of interest—since the last decennial census in 2011.

The proposal will then undergo a broad public consultation process during which the Commission will travel across Prince Edward Island or conduct virtual hearings to hear from those who wish to express their views. Details of public hearings will be made available on the Redistribution 2022 website and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as published by local media outlets.

To involve the public as soon as possible in the process of readjusting the electoral map, the Commission invites anyone who wants to submit comments and suggestions for the purpose of informing the Commission's work in preparing its proposal to do so by mail, phone or email no later than March 9, 2022.

By mail: The mailing address will be available online at a later date.



By email: [email protected]



By phone: 1-855-726-4105 (toll-free)

"Consulting the public before we draft our proposal is not mandatory according to the Electoral Boundaries Redistribution Act, but we consider advance consultations to be crucial for making informed decisions when we start to redraw the electoral map of Prince Edward Island. This undertaking is a very important democratic exercise, and having the public weigh in on this exercise is key to a transparent, impartial and rigorous process"

—The Honourable Justice John K. Mitchell, Chair of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Prince Edward Island

The Commission thanks everyone in advance for their interest in its work. To learn more about the current redistribution process, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Prince Edward Island

For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Prince Edward Island; Media enquiries: [email protected]