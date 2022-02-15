Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia Begins the Process of Readjusting Boundaries

HALIFAX, NS , Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia begins its review of the province's federal electoral districts, following the 2021 decennial census. The Commission is composed of three members: the Honourable Justice Cindy A. Bourgeois, Chair, and Louise Carbert and David Johnson, members.

The Nova Scotia commission will use the 2021 Census population counts made available by the Chief Statistician of Canada on February 9, 2022, to review the limits of the province's 11 federal electoral districts. The Commission will draft its proposal, expected in a few months, to reflect the population growth and shifts, balanced by consideration of communities of interest, since the last decennial census was taken in 2011.

The proposal will then undergo a broad public consultation process during which the Commission will travel across Nova Scotia or conduct virtual hearings to hear from those who wish to express their views.

Details of public hearings will be made available online, on the Commission's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, and through local media outlets.

The Commission thanks everyone in advance for their interest in their work. To learn more about the current redistribution process, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia

For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia; Media enquiries, [email protected]