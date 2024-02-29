CRAVEN, SK, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities across Saskatchewan are upgrading critical public infrastructure through 34 projects after a joint investment of more than $51 million from the federal and provincial governments.

Announced by Minister Dan Vandal and Minister Don McMorris, these projects will ensure the continued availability of a safe and reliable drinking water supply and the effective treatment of wastewater for generations to come.

The Village of Craven will receive funding to improve its water treatment facility and systems to comply with federal and provincial regulations. Work will include the installation of two new water supply wells and the integration of two filters into the existing facility. These efforts will address current and projected water supply and treatment needs, providing residents with a source of safe drinking water.

Funding will also support the construction of a sewage lagoon spanning approximately 6.7 hectares in the Town of Vonda. The new structure will be situated within agricultural land, complying with current wastewater treatment regulations. This important work will not only ensure the infrastructure needs of this small and vibrant community are met but will also support expansion and environmental protection.

The Town of Redvers will see upgrades to their water treatment plant. This will include substituting the current water treatment process with two systems that are better at removing contaminants. The facility will also add more water storage and a back-up power source, positioning it for growth.

These drinking water and wastewater improvement projects align with the vision for a green Prairie economy that is prosperous, sustainable, and benefits everyone. By investing in infrastructure, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are growing the economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of residents.

Quotes

"From agriculture to energy production to hydration, water is essential to healthy and sustainable communities. That is why our government is proud to announce these investments to upgrade critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across Saskatchewan. By improving access to essential services and amenities, we are enhancing the quality of housing and enabling communities to meet the critical infrastructure demands associated with growth. We will continue to work with partners to invest in projects that foster a better tomorrow for all Saskatchewanians."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The value of these projects is so much more than dollars: it's setting communities on a course for continued growth and renewal. As we move into spring construction season, this new and improved infrastructure will produce immediate and long-term benefits and build excitement within our communities as they continue to grow and protect the quality of life of their residents for generations to come."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

"The Village of Craven's Council extends our sincere appreciation for the ICIP grant allocation that has been awarded to our Village for our water treatment upgrades. This grant will play a pivotal role in enhancing our infrastructure in an affordable manner for our residents and ensuring that we are compliant with the Water Security Agency's quality standard on a go-forward basis. Providing the residents of Craven with amenities is something that our council and staff strive to achieve, and utilizing this grant responsibly will enhance the well-being of our residents."

Her Worship Dayna Anderson, Mayor of the Village of Craven

"The entire Town of Vonda council is very excited to announce the news of being awarded the ICIP grant for a new lagoon. Currently, our lift station is nearing its life expectancy, and Vonda's existing two-cell lagoon is undersized to meet the current and future needs of the community. This grant will allow the Town of Vonda to increase the capacity to treat the wastewater and to meet the needs of the community, not only for now but also for the future. Our council has and will continue to strive to provide high-quality services to our Vonda residents. We are truly appreciative!"

Linda Denis, Administrator, Town of Vonda

"The residents of Redvers will be beyond thrilled with the news of the awarded ICIP grant for our water treatment plant upgrade. Embarking on this project will ensure that Redvers is not only compliant with the Water Security Agency but also providing the best water to our residents directly to their taps today and in the future. This is an upgrade that was long-awaited! Acquiring the ICIP grant was instrumental in keeping ratepayer costs minimal. Our staff and council have and will continue to strive to provide high-quality services to our residents. We are truly thankful."

Tricia Pickard, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Redvers

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $27,903,582 through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNCIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing $23,169,942 , while local recipients are contributing $18,604,713 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNCIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is investing , while local recipients are contributing . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders.

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) diversifies the economy across the Canadian Prairies. PrairiesCan leads in building a strong, competitive Canadian economy by supporting business, innovation and community economic development unique to Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba .

, and . PrairiesCan has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Green Infrastructure Stream :

The Green Infrastructure Stream of the of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP) helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies. Including today's announcement, over 180 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan , with a total federal contribution of more than $367.2 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $260.2 million .

Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream :

The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP) supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities. Including today's announcement, over 114 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Saskatchewan , with a total federal contribution of more than $106.1 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $97.5 million .

Related products

Backgrounder: Federal and provincial governments invest more than $51 million in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across Saskatchewan

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cory Kolt, Government of Saskatchewan, 306-787-4161, [email protected]; Her Worship Dayna Anderson, Mayor, Village of Craven, 306-552-5826, [email protected]; Linda Denis, Administrator, Town of Vonda, 306-258-2035, [email protected]; Tricia Pickard, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Redvers, 306-452-3533, [email protected]